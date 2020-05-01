Fully-faired sportsbikes under Rs 2 lakh: Yamaha R15, Suzuki Gixxer SF150 and more

Few of these bikes hold the promise of performance that will excite college-going kids while some can be entertaining even for the mature riders.

Ever since the movie Dhoom came out, each one of us has lusted for a fully-faired sportsbike. The few of us who did really well in life bought the Busa while others had to make do with wet dreams of the motorcycle or look-alikes. The latter part is what many manufacturers latched on to. We first had the Karizma, then the first-gen R15 and more. At present, if you want to buy a fully-faired sportsbike and that too under Rs 2 lakh, your choices are limited. We are reading these choices out to you aloud.

Suzuki Gixxer SF150

The fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF150 is right now the most affordable fully-faired sportsbike. For a 150cc, it is quite expensive though. Especially when you consider the higher-powered Xtreme 200S. We will talk about the Hero in a bit. The Gixxer SF150’s engine makes 13.6hp of power and 13.8Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and the Gixxer has single-channel ABS with discs at both ends. Suzuki has priced the Gixxer SF150 starting from Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 got a decent enough update when the company moved it to BS6. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets dual-channel ABS now. This fully-faired motorcycle has a 200cc, liquid-cooled engine that boasts 24.5hp of power and 18.7Nm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit. Price of the Bajaj RS200 is Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

KTM RC125

The KTM RC125 has the lowest capacity engine out of all the bikes here. However, its 125cc engine makes more power than that of the SF150. It makes 15hp of power and 12Nm. The gearbox used is a 6-speed unit. The RC125 is again costly for a 125cc motorcycle at Rs 1.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

The Yamaha YZF-R15 version 3.0’s looks may be debatable but the performance isn’t. It clearly outweighs the cubic capacity displacement. For example, the R15’s engine makes 18.6hp power and 14.1Nm. Yamaha has given a slip and assist clutch with the 6-speed gearbox. There is also VVA that helps give better performance at low as well as high rpms. The R15 easily touches 140kmph top speed. Yamaha has priced it steep at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

KTM RC200

The KTM RC200 is another one of the 200cc fully-faired bikes in this list. The KTM RC200 gets dual-channel ABS and the motorcycle is powered by a 25hp/19.5Nm, 200cc engine. A 6-speed gearbox is used here as well. The KTM RC200 price in India is Rs 1.97 lakh, just shy of the Rs 2 lakh mark, ex-showroom.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250

The Suzuki Gixxer SF250 is one motorcycle that is yet to be launched. So we won’t have the prices for you here. What we can tell you though is that the 250cc engine makes 26.5hp and 22.2Nm. The gearbox is again a 6-speed unit. The Gixxer has a smooth engine and the BS6 update should have made it even more.

Hero Xtreme 200S

The Hero Xtreme is the most value-for-money bike here. What Hero has done here is to retain the old Karizma R’s pricing for a modern 200cc engine. While the engine specifications aren’t out yet, expect a slight decrease in the numbers once the BS6 details are out. The price should be under the Rs 1.1 lakh mark.

Bajaj Pulsar 180F

At present, there are very less semi-faired motorcycles in India. Especially in the aforementioned price-bracket. The Pulsar 180F’s 180cc engine makes 17hp and 14.5Nm. A 5-speed gearbox is used here and given the fact that Pulsars are usually sporty, the 180F too should be. It has got single-channel ABS and with discs at both ends. The bike is priced at Rs 1.07 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the higher-powered cousin of the 180F but is reputed for its performance and reliability. The 220cc, oil-cooled engine makes 20.4hp and 18.55Nm. After the Xtreme 200S, this motorcycle is another value-for-money offering in this segment and is available for Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS, as well as Honda, are missing from this list. Its a potential booming segment and TVS might just have an Apache RR200 somewhere at the Hosur factory. As for Honda, a CBR150 replacement should definitely be there. What do you say?

