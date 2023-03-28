Fujiyama launched affordable e-scooters in India starting at Rs 49,499

Fujiyama is offering the first three services free of cost and post that the cost will be Rs 249 per vehicle.

Fujiyama has introduced 5 electric scooters starting at an introductory price of Rs 49,499/- and going up to Rs 99,999/-. The range of e-scooters include four low-speed models – Spectra Pro, Spectra, Vespar, Thunder models and one high-speed model: Ozone+. According to the company, the minimum usage of electricity is just 2-3 units covering around 140+ km ride. The BLDC motor of Fujiyama claims to be highly efficient and low maintenance.

In the coming few months, the company is planning to launch two e-bikes -the first one is a classic e-scooter, which costs Rs 69,999 with a range of up to 160 km, and the second one is a motorcycle which would cost Rs 99,999. Fujiyama also plans to launch e-loader and commercial 3-wheelers in the coming months.

Continuing their dream run and strategically reinforcing their long-term plans of setting up a PAN India network, Fujiyama has recently launched their exclusive showroom– Rudra Shakti Motors in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The company’s extensive range of e-scooters will be on display, along with all the merchandising and accessories that it has to offer. Customers are welcome to come in and experience the products, as well as make their bookings at the showroom.

With the mission to be among the top players in the country, the company has committed Rs 150 crores in three phases to build a state-of-the-art plant at their facility in the UNA district of Himachal Pradesh which includes, With the capacity of producing 20,00,000 units annually, in-house production of motors, controllers, batteries, and all the structural components of vehicles,” said Udit Agarwal, CEO, Fujiyama.