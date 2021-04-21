Top 10 fuel-efficient scooters in used two-wheeler market: Three Honda on this list

As per CredR’s customer survey conducted online between January–March, Suzuki Access 125 has emerged winner in providing a mileage of 64 kpl approximately. This is followed by TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure and Honda Activa 6G.

By:April 21, 2021 12:24 PM

India has seen remarkable growth in the used two-wheeler scooters category. The scooter sales have time and again continued to be buoyant and about 40% millennials are looking for fuel-efficiency as a critical buying factor, as it will keep the bills low. As per CredR’s customer survey conducted online between January–March, Suzuki Access 125 has emerged winner in providing a mileage of 64 kpl approximately. This is followed by TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure and Honda Activa 6G.

“This year, we have seen an upward surge of 400% in demand for scooters. Most of the users prefer mileage scooters as it is easy for their pockets and easy to maintain their two-wheelers,” Sasidhar Nandigam, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer CredR, said.

He further added that CredR has seen an increase of 27% sales during January-March and demand has been seen amongst inter-city commuters such as students, job holders and small business owners. The rise in scooter demand is also a result of the second Covid wave which is again instilling a fear of public transportation in commuters.

These mileage scooters have huge sales and return good mileage. Choosing from this list of scooters will surely benefit you in the daily commuting option. Without fail take a test drive, before you finally purchase it.

In related news, Credr and BLive – an electric bike tourism platform – started a scheme under which users can exchange petrol-based two-wheelers with electric scooters sold on the BLive store in January this year. While exchanging the old two-wheeler, CredR offers instant quotes for old petrol scooters, thus reducing the upfront cost of BLive e-bikes.

