Street Twin to Rocket 3: Triumph Gold Line & Special Edition range launched in India

Triumph Motorcycles today launched the Gold Line and Special Edition ranges in India across its motorcycle lineup. With this, the manufacturer adds nine motorcycles to its existing portfolio of 18 motorcycles. The Gold Line range features six motorcycles, while the Special Editions consist of three motorcycles all available for a limited period run of one year. The Gold Lines showcase hand-painted gold lining skills of Triumph’s paint shop and custom-inspired schemes. The range features all the recent updates of the new Bonneville generation.

The Special Editions will be available for three models – Street Twin, Rocket 3R 221, and Rocket 3 GR 221 at Rs 8.85 lakh, Rs 20.8 lakh, and Rs 21.4 lakh, respectively. The Gold Line range include Street Scrambler 900, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville R120 Black, Bobber, and Speedmaster. Prices are ex-showroom. The Gold Line models have been priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh over the standard versions.

The Gold Line range gets cosmetic upgrades like silver and green paint scheme with golden pinstripes. The Special Edition motorcycles get colour schemes like ‘Red Hopper’ and performance figures written on the tank, for example ‘221’ for the Rocket.

The Gold Lines and Special Editions overall comprise of nine motorcycles, which makes Triumph’s portfolio of motorcycles the largest by any premium manufacturer in India. The overall tally in India now stands at 27 motorcycles across the Modern Classics, Roadsters and the Adventure range.

“There has been an increased demand from customers for custom painted motorcycles that set them apart from the rest, offering uniqueness and these limited run paint schemes perfectly fit the bill. The fact that the Gold Lines have custom hand-painted pinstripes adds a special touch to the overall ownership experience as well,” Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said.