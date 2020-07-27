Now get free accessories worth Rs 60,000 with a Triumph Bonneville: Details & how to avail this offer!

The free accessories offer rolled out by Triumph Motorcycles India is valid on bikes like Street Twin, T100, T120 and Speedmaster and can be availed at the company's dealerships across India. Here are the complete details.

By:Updated: Jul 27, 2020 2:17 PM

An interesting news coming in while most of us are inside our homes, courtesy of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic! Triumph Motorcycles India has recently announced a special offer on its Bonneville range. The company has revealed that customers who purchase a Triumph Bonneville will be eligible to get free accessories worth Rs 60,000. The brand has confirmed this information via its social media handles and the said offer is valid for a limited period of time. Under the scheme, if you purchase any of the bikes like the Triumph Street Twin, Bonneville T100, T120 and Speedmaster, you will get the said benefits. The free accessories offer rolled out by Triumph Motorcycles India is valid at the company’s dealerships across India. Also, the said offer is valid on Triumph Bonneville BS6 bikes.

With the said offer, the company must be hoping for better traction at its dealerships. Also, Triumph Motorcycles India, like every other manufacturer must be eyeing sales numbers to get back to normal. The month of April 2020 was an absolute nightmare for the Indian auto industry as domestic vehicle sales stood at zero. That said, the latest offer can be seen as a step to revive the sales.

In other news, Triumph Motorcycles India recently launched a number of products for the customers here. In order to be precise, during the lockdown, the company digitally launched the all-new Tiger 900 along with Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 Black editions. It is not clear at the moment if the aforementioned offer is applicable on the Bonneville T100 and T120 Black editions as well. For more information on the said offer, visit your nearest Triumph Motorcycles India dealership.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe as much as possible amid the ongoing pandemic.

Latest Auto News

