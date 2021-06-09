Four-wheeled Royal Enfield Himalayan! Custom-built all-terrain-vehicle priced at Rs 3.5 lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan offers ease that attracts younger riders into off-roading. It has also kept its ever-customisable disposition alive over the years.

Modern adventure touring motorcycles today pack a load of power and an equally enormous list of tech features, but the Royal Enfield Himalayan is still a minimalistic and modest ADV that is stupendously comfortable and it was also the most affordable ADV for some time upon launch the first time. It offers ease that attracts younger riders into off-roading. It has also kept its ever-customisable disposition alive over the years. We’ve come across several tastefully modified Himalayan motorcycles which we feature here often, but today’s build is truly unique. Someone decided to give the Himalayan four wheels.

Built by a Jaipur-based custom bike shop Kunwar Customs, the four-wheeled ATV (all-terrain vehicle) was given extensive upgrades to the body, engine and tyres. The body comes from an old ATV, is powered of course by the Himalayan’s 411cc engine, uses other components from the Himalayan like the lower section of the frame and the chainset. The handlebar and instrument cluster have been picked from a Royal Enfield Thunderbird.

It gets machine-cut alloy wheels and aftermarket shocks and disc brakes, along with Zhongya ATV tyres. The ATV gets LED lighting and a luggage rack has been custom-built for the front and there’s one at the rear as well. The rear rack can be fitted with seats which means it can accommodate up to three more people.

As per the video uploaded by Vampvideo, the cost to build this ATV stands at about Rs 3.5 lakh and it took around three months to complete. The custom shop accepts orders from customers who’d come with a donor motorcycle. While it is very intriguing, ATVs aren’t road legal so for regular folk to get their Himalayan converted to an ATV makes little sense. But this would be great as a recreational vehicle.

