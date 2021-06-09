Four-wheeled Royal Enfield Himalayan! Custom-built all-terrain-vehicle priced at Rs 3.5 lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan offers ease that attracts younger riders into off-roading. It has also kept its ever-customisable disposition alive over the years.

By:June 9, 2021 11:32 AM
Image: YouTube screenshot/Vampvideo

Modern adventure touring motorcycles today pack a load of power and an equally enormous list of tech features, but the Royal Enfield Himalayan is still a minimalistic and modest ADV that is stupendously comfortable and it was also the most affordable ADV for some time upon launch the first time. It offers ease that attracts younger riders into off-roading. It has also kept its ever-customisable disposition alive over the years. We’ve come across several tastefully modified Himalayan motorcycles which we feature here often, but today’s build is truly unique. Someone decided to give the Himalayan four wheels.

Image: YouTube screenshot/Vampvideo

Built by a Jaipur-based custom bike shop Kunwar Customs, the four-wheeled ATV (all-terrain vehicle) was given extensive upgrades to the body, engine and tyres. The body comes from an old ATV, is powered of course by the Himalayan’s 411cc engine, uses other components from the Himalayan like the lower section of the frame and the chainset. The handlebar and instrument cluster have been picked from a Royal Enfield Thunderbird.

You may also like: In images: Ever-customisable Royal Enfield Himalayan built as a Dakar-inspired rally bike

It gets machine-cut alloy wheels and aftermarket shocks and disc brakes, along with Zhongya ATV tyres. The ATV gets LED lighting and a luggage rack has been custom-built for the front and there’s one at the rear as well. The rear rack can be fitted with seats which means it can accommodate up to three more people.

As per the video uploaded by Vampvideo, the cost to build this ATV stands at about Rs 3.5 lakh and it took around three months to complete. The custom shop accepts orders from customers who’d come with a donor motorcycle. While it is very intriguing, ATVs aren’t road legal so for regular folk to get their Himalayan converted to an ATV makes little sense. But this would be great as a recreational vehicle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 support! Royal Enfield pledges Rs 2 crore towards Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund

Covid-19 support! Royal Enfield pledges Rs 2 crore towards Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund

Hyundai Alcazar bookings start: Interior images, features revealed

Hyundai Alcazar bookings start: Interior images, features revealed

Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh