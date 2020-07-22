Four-cylinder Yamaha R25M might soon be a reality: Will take on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

At the heart of the Yamaha R25M will be a four-cylinder engine displacing around 250cc and the motor will employ a liquid-cooled system. Considering that the motor on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R churns out power in the region of 50 hp, expect a similar figure for the Yamaha R25M as well.

Representational image

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is one extravagant quarter-litre four-cylinder motorcycle. The said Kwacker is capable of doing speeds up to 187 kmph and is sure going to be a hit among riders especially those who are obsessed with the racetracks. Now in order to challenge its performance supremacy, Yamaha is also working on a quarter-litre bike and the same might be called R25M, as suggested by a report at Iwanbanaran. Right now, it would be too early to comment on the visuals of the new four-cylinder Yamaha, however, we believe that in most certainty, it will take design cues from its elder singling – the litre-class Yamaha R1M. That said, expect to see a sharp fairing upfront along with twin compact LED headlamps. In terms of features and equipment, the Yamaha R25M might employ inverted forks upfront along with an all-digital instrumentation, premium braking set up and multiple riding modes as well.

Now coming to the most exciting part. At the heart of the Yamaha R25M will be a four-cylinder engine displacing around 250cc and the motor will employ a liquid-cooled system. Considering the fact that the engine on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R churns out power in the region of 50 hp, expect a similar figure for the Yamaha R25M as well. Gearbox will be a six-speed unit. If Yamaha R25M is something that will turn into a reality in the coming months, the quarter-litre supersport segment will be a lot spicier than ever.

Talking of India launch, before you get your hopes very high, well, chances of the Yamaha R25M arriving here are quite bleak. The reason being, a supersport machine with such blistering performance won’t come that cheap and that might not work in a price-sensitive market like ours. Add to this the fact that Yamaha YZF-R3 didn’t manage to attract decent sales numbers for the company and hence, bringing a more aspirational product might not benefit the company in terms of the sales it hopes for.

More details on the Yamaha R25M might spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Source: www.iwanbanaran.com

