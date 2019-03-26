For just Rs 3.5, rent a scooter with no keys! How your smartphone will start the scooter

Vogo Automotive has announced the launch of first-of-a-kind 1-click technology for its scooter sharing service. The company has launched the Bluetooth powered technology for its petrol and electric vehicles. The company said in a press statement that Vogo customers can directly unlock and start the ignition of scooters through a button on the Vogo app. The company says that this booking experience will be entirely seamless and ahead of all OTP-based solutions which are currently available. The scooter sharing company Vogo will be rolling out this technology to all its scooters in Bangalore and Hyderabad a matter of weeks, starting with a launch in Bangalore’s HSR Layout. Vogo is India’s scooter sharing company that has completed over a million rides. The company is currently operational in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad and offers scooters to the customers for short trips.

Commenting on the new tech by Vogo, Sanchit Mittal, Founder & CTO, Vogo said that the company is delighted to launch this 1-click booking experience, which puts the Vogo ride experience on par with gold standards in micro-mobility. Vogo's large in-house team of hardware engineers has developed this from scratch. He added that the company is delighted with the customer response so far. Vogo will continue to work on more innovative solutions to make the ride-booking experience simpler for customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand Ayyadurai, CEO, Vogo said that the new experience leapfrogs all current solutions and reimagines what a truly seamless customer journey would look like. There is no complex interaction on the scooter anymore, just on the phone. He said that the company has received rave reviews from users and will be scaling this up across our entire scooter base in a matter of weeks. This is a truly game-changing launch for Vogo.

