Focus on two & three-wheeler emissions important: India at COP26 summit

India has highlighted the need to focus on the emissions related to two and three-wheelers alongside other vehicles as part of a zero-emissions target at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Under the Emerging Markets and Developing Economies section of the ‘COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100 percent zero-emission cars and vans’ released on Wednesday, India flagged the importance of focussing on all kinds of vehicles on the road to cleaner transport.

NITI Aayog, on behalf of the government of India, extended its support to the non-binding COP26 declaration, focused on a global-level acceleration of the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

“Two-wheelers and three-wheelers constitute more than 70 percent of global sales and more than 80 percent in India. All governments should also support the transition of these light vehicles to zero-emission vehicles,” notes India’s inputs on the declaration.

Signatories of the pledge called on all developed countries to strengthen international collaboration and support so that a global, equitable and just transition could be realised.

On Wednesday, India also marked Transport Day at the UN climate summit with the launch of the E-Amrit portal on electric vehicles (EVs), a one-stop destination on all-electric vehicles-related information.

The UK, as president of the COP26 summit, announced that it will become the first country in the world to commit to phasing out new, non-zero emission heavy goods vehicles weighing 26 tonnes and under by 2035, with all new heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) sold in the UK to be zero-emission by 2040.

“From our roads to the skies, the transition to zero-emission transport has reached a tipping point. We know that transport plays a key role in saving the planet from warming above 1.5°C, which is why this is the COP that will kick start our ambition for zero-emission aviation and why I’m proud to be uniting world leaders to tackle climate change – creating new opportunities for clean growth, green jobs and improved air quality right across the globe,” said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“To support the transition to EVs, it’s integral that we have the infrastructure to support it. My vision is for the UK to have one of the best EV infrastructure networks in the world, with excellent British design at its heart,” he said.

The UK government also unveiled a new design for electric vehicle charge points, which could become as iconic as the Great British post box, London bus or black cab.

