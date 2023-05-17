Five upcoming Hero two-wheelers in 2023

Hero MotorCorp will make the maximum number of launches in its history this year. Here are the five two-wheelers to watch out for.

Hero MotoCorp is known to first gauge the market, and understand the pulse and demand in a meticulous manner. The approach might be a conservative one, but the company continues to be the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. This year, the company will be taking a more aggressive stance as it’s expected to launch a slew of new and updated two-wheelers.

Here’s what to expect from the 2023 Hero MotoCorp lineup.

Hero MotoCorp: Karizma XMR

At a recent Hero MotoCorp dealer event, the all-new Karizma was showcased. According to reports, the Hero will drop the ZMR nomenclature and replace it with XMR. The company is expected to offer two versions XMR and XMR 210. The new Karizma will be powered by an all-new liquid-cooled 210cc which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The specifications of the powertrain aren’t revealed yet but the output could be around 25bhp. The fully-faired motorcycle will come equipped with dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, a digital instrument console, and connected features with navigation and LED lighting. The XMR 210 will take on the Bajaj Pulsar 250, Dominator 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250. The new-age Karizma should make its debut in the next couple of months.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Hero MotoCorp: Xtreme 160R

The Xtreme 160R will receive a much-needed update this year. The 2023 Xtreme 160R will sport new upside-down front forks and offer new colour options. Hero could also spruce up the all-digital LCD instrument cluster. The motorcycle will retain the 163cc engine that has a total output of 15bhp and 14Nm of torque. The updated Xtreme 160R will continue to come with connected features like location, Geo-Fencing, trip analysis etc.

Hero MotoCorp: Passion Plus

Hero was forced to pull the plug on the production of the Passion Plus in 2019 due to the new BS6 emission norms. The good news is that the motorcycle is all set to make its return and will be the third entry-level model in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio after the HF and Splendor+. The 2023 Passion Plus will come with a digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity for receiving calls and SMS alerts. The motorcycle is also expected to get a real-time mileage reader. The Passion Plus will get a 97.2cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine with an output of 8bhp and 8.05Nm of torque.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Representative image

Hero MotoCorp: Made-in-India Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson’s new entry-level motorcycle will be developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. The powertrain will be 400cc plus and Harley-Davidson has only revealed the name tag as ‘HD 4xx’. It’s not yet confirmed but it might be a single cylinder. It is a street motorcycle and its design is inspired by the iconic XR1200, which was, at its time, the most powerful H-D. The new bike will get a traditional circular headlight with a LED DRL strip running across it. Like a typical Harley-Davidson, it will sport a muscular fuel tank, USP front forks, traditional twin rear coil suspension, Bybre disc brakes in front and rear and Ceat tyres. The new bike will get a simple and easy-to-read circular digital console.

Hero MotoCorp: Xoom 125

Earlier this year, Hero launched the sporty-looking Xoom 110. Now, the company is gearing up for its 125cc avatar. The current Xoom comes packed with features like cornering lamps, a low fuel indicator, a digital speedometer with real-time fuel economy, all LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity to receive call and SMS alerts. The 125cc version is expected to come with all the features mentioned and be powered by a 125cc engine with an output of 9bhp and 10.4Nm of torque like the Destini 125 XTEC and the Maestro Edge 125.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.