Five scooters that are priced above Rs 60,000 but fun-to-ride: Burgman, NTorq, SR150 and more

Isn't it a usual thing that many consider scooters to be point A to B tools? I for one, do. However, there are scooter rallies wherein belying the capacity of the vehicle, participants ensure that they have fun. More often than not, these scooters are modified a bit to handle the rough. However, you as a buyer can go ahead and purchase a scooter right from the showroom, to have the aforementioned fun. The context though will be in your everyday commuting or the occasional highway jaunt. We've listed five scooters here that are priced above Rs 60,000 but are worth the investment in terms of fun.

Suzuki Burgman

The Burgman 125, when it came out, was perceived to be just another scooter with additional bodywork. However, it turned out to be a funkier fun version of the Suzuki Access 125. We've always loved the 125cc peppy engine and its smooth performance. Even 80+kmph on the highways isn't much of a bother with this Suzuki motor. That it comfortably returns more than 45kmpl is a bonus. The Burgman is available in one trim and is priced at Rs 69,898, ex-Delhi.

Suzuki Access

The scooter on which the Burgman is based is even lighter and boasts even better performance. It is also the preferred scooter for many. We aren't fans of the neo-retro design but then it will quickly grow on you. The vehicle also has slightly better fuel efficiency than the Burgman. There is also the optional disc brake available. Prices of the Access start from Rs 55,977. However, we urge you to go for the top-of-line Rs 60,878 model as it comes with the front disc brake.

Aprilia SR150

The Aprilia SR150 first enforced the feeling of a modern performance scooter. I remember seeing it at the Auto Expo 2016 and gawking. It truly was a scooter that looked sinister even at standstill. The 150cc engine was from the Vespa but the Aprilia was lighter and had bigger 14-inch wheels. It established Aprilia as a house-hold name in India. The starting price of this Italian masterpiece is Rs 75,733, ex-Delhi.

TVS NTorq

The NTorq established TVS as a manufacturer who was ready with funky designs even for their commuters. The NTorq promised a host of new features including connectivity options as well as turn-by-turn navigation. TVS' use of a new 125cc, 3-valve engine with a gruff exhaust note endeared the scooter to many. It also had sporty handling to boot and vibrations were kept well in check. Prices start from Rs 58,872 but this is the front drum trim and the disc-equipped scooter is priced at Rs 60,000, ex-Delhi.

Ather 450

Available in limited places and costs nearly the ex-showroom of two NTorqs, the Ather 450 is an electric vehicle. Almost every household now knows this start-up thanks to the extensive feature list as well as practicality. The Ather 450 comes with disc brakes at both ends and CBS. It also has connected technology and more. The range is decent but Ather promises OTA, so if it increases in the future, customers can rest assured they will get it as well. The Ather 450 is available in one trim and is priced at Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-Bangalore.