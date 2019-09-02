Five motorcycles Bajaj tried to dominate the 125cc segment with but couldn’t: Wind 125, XCD and more

Bajaj Auto has always had successful innings right from the time it started with the scooter business. However, there are two segments which the Pune-based vehicle maker is yet to crack. This includes the 100cc as well as 125cc markets. While Bajaj has been fairly successful in the 100-110cc market, it is yet to taste major success with the 125-135cc segments. Here are the five times Bajaj tried to have a go at the 125cc segment and didn't have the same roll of success as they expected.

Bajaj Wind 125

Who can forget the hype and advertisement of this one? The Wind 125 had a guy wearing a shirt, taking a shower. The guy then hops on to the motorcycle and goes to his office. On the way, we are treated to how the shirt dries up and he reaches work in a crisply ironed piece of cloth. The motorcycle boasted a 124.6cc engine that made 10.7hp of power and 9.8Nm. It had five gears, a top speed of 101kmph and a 13-litre fuel tank. The kerb weight was 121kg, much lower than modern-day motorcycles. The Wind 125 was available for a very short period and was priced at Rs 46,000, ex-showroom.

Bajaj XCD 125

Bajaj launched the XCD 125 in India on September 2007. We still remember the images of Rajiv Bajaj seated on the motorcycle and most of us wondering if it was a bike or bicycle. The motorcycle was downright puny and modelled more on the infamous Byk. It boasted a semi-digital instrument cluster, a first for a small commuter. Bajaj also spoke about swirl induction and twin spark plugs. However, due to its diminutive dimensions as well as unreliable electricals, the XCD 125 never caught the fancy of the buying audience. It though was attractively priced at Rs 44,300, ex-showroom. Bajaj stopped production in 2009.

Bajaj XCD 135

Post the discontinuation of the XCD 125, Bajaj Auto introduced the XCD 135 in India. The XCD 135 rectified all that was thought of as a problem in the 125. The press release claimed that the bike was a mini-Pulsar. The styling was much better and the motorcycle appeared bigger as well. In fact, it was the design precursor of the Pulsar 135LS. The bore-d out engine boasted 11hp/11.58Nm and was paired to a 5-speed manual. The top speed was claimed to be 105kmph. It came with a front disc brake option. It is unknown why the XCD 135 was discontinued. Perhaps to make way for the P 135LS. At the time of discontinuation, the XCD 135 was priced at Rs 49,000, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Pulsar 135LS

This brings us to the Pulsar 135LS. The Pulsar raked in good numbers initially when it was introduced in 2009. It was the first bike in India to have a 4-valve engine and combined with a weight of 122kg, promised good performance. In fact, the power figure was closer to its 150cc sibling at 13hp. Bajaj even gave the motorcycle a mild update in 2017 but realised that the sales numbers weren't coming in. So, while the BS-IV update did happen, the ABS one didn't. The motorcycle retailed for Rs 65,000 before being discontinued. This one we will miss!

Bajaj V12

The Bajaj V12 was a side product of the V15. The latter was a success because of the INS Vikrant angle. However, that too fizzled out quickly. Bajaj thought of cashing in on the success with the smaller V12. The V12's engine was again borrowed from the Discover and made 10.7hp of power and 10.9Nm. The gearbox was a 5-speed unit. Bajaj made sure that there was an entry-level drum brake version while a disc was an option as well. Earlier this year, the V12 was discontinued and it retailed for Rs 58,000.

In comes the Pulsar 125, a motorcycle that Bajaj is pinning its hopes on. We will be riding the motorcycle soon and you can bookmark this page for all the relevant information.