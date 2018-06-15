Five most stunning Royal Enfield modifications in India that look better than some Rs 10 lakh plus bikes

I think I’ve lost the count on how many custom built Royal Enfield motorcycles have we featured here, but that is just how elaborate the world of custom builds are. And Royal Enfield is pretty much a hot favourite for India’s most popular customisers, who have an imagination even wider. Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic, Thunderbird or Continental GT, they’ve all been customized into different versions of themselves. While they all stand out with a unique personality reflecting the builder’s creativity, there are some better than others. Hence, we’ve put together top five of our picks from the world of modified Royal Enfields.

An ode to Captain America

Clearly, the first glance will make you relate this to Caption America with his shield painted on the side. This Royal Enfield Bullet, in fact, was customised to look like a ride well suited for the iconic American superhero, and undoubtedly it does. Compare it to a standard Bullet and there is not much you will relate to, as the end result of Bulleteer Customs' effort makes it look like a very different motorcycle, more on the lines of a retro-styled Bobber.

Surf Racer

Not much of the original appeal of the Royal Enfield Continental GT has been retained in the Surf Racer. The tank still is has a sleek design of the original Conti but besides that, it’s a whole new look. The styling has a very minimalistic approach and a small fairing has been added to the front to make it slip through air. The most eye-catchy bit, however, is the exhaust very neatly hidden beneath the seat.

Sportster 927

Attention to detail on this one is intense and one of the best custom jobs carried out by Bulleteer Customs. It has been given a custom chassis with a 190mm tyre at the back. The team also gave it a 540 cc modified engine and a quick throttle. The most eye catchy bit, however, is the floating exhaust.

Agastya

Agastya by Bulleteer Customs is very neat custom job with intricate attention to detail, enhancing the retro-modern appeal of the motorcycle. The fuel tank with its cherry red paint job, combined with fat upside down forks painted in gold gives more of a premium touch. The standard handlebars have been ditched for a sporty flat rod and the engine has been blackened with neat chrome highlights for the air-cooling fins. The quilted leather seat and the side-mounting of the number plate are other neat touches that make this ride feel properly modern.

Mr Oliver

Also read: Modified Royal Enfield: Bullet 350 that looks like a Harley-Davidson. Nearly!

Also read: Modified Harley-Davidson Da Bang: Tribute to Salman Khan sports the fattest tyre in the world!

This is quite an example of how a motorcycle can be transformed with minimal intrusion to its original self. And not the mention, the name goes very well with it image, especially with the olive green painted fuel tank. Eimor customizer decided to give this Royal Enfield Classic 350 a makeover. The engine was tuned to begin with. Other modifications include a wider fuel tank (15 litres) a cafe racer seat, 80 spoke wheels, small front headlamp with cowl, handle bars among others.