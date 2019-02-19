Five more Benelli bikes to launch in India this year: Leoncino 500 the next launch!

It was only yesterday that Benelli launched the new TRK 502 range in the Indian bike market. Now the company has confirmed the launch of five new motorcycles in India which will comprise of new models as well as the facelift models. The most imminent launch for Benelli India is the Leoncino 500 which has made its public appearance a number of times now. The bike is a mid-capacity neo-retro model which currently has no direct rival in the Indian market. It might be launched in two variants including the road Leoncino 500 and the Leoncino Trail 500. The latter is the off-road-friendly version which will sell alongside the road variant. Apart from that, Benelli is also looking forward to introducing the Benelli 752S which was seen for the very first time at the 2018 EICMA. The other two remaining bikes may be the new MY 19 TNT 600i and the TNT 300.

The bike maker from Italy went through some financial hiccups after it parted ways with its erstwhile partner DSK Motowheels. Now after the change of events the company has shaken hands with Adishwar Auto Ride India for its future expansion projects in the country. The company hopes to come up with a number of new dealerships across India and grow its current market share which not in its finest state as of now. But to turn the tables in favor, Benelli is adopting an aggressive approach which is not just limited to the new bike or showroom launches, but also improving the ownership experience.

Benelli currently sells five motorcycles in India which includes models such as the new TRK 502, TRK 502 X, TNT 600i, TNT 300 and the 302R.

