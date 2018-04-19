Five hottest-looking modified Royal Enfields by Rajputana Customs: Price, build duration and all other details

Modified motorcycles have gained popularity among the enthusiasts since a very long time back. Designers who love two-wheels implement their creativity on bikes and the result is a machine that stands different from the rest. Nowadays, you will find many custom shops that solely specialize in the modification of motorcycles and these have gained traction over the years. One such name is Rajputana Customs that has earned its name in a short period of time and currently, the shop is known for its work not in India but in abroad as well. The Jaipur based custom shop takes six months to build a motorcycle in order to give uncompromised treatment to the end product. Here we have listed the top five modifications by Rajputana Customs and they have one thing in common - all these have been based on Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Gulail by Rajputana Customs

As unique as its name, the Royal Enfield Gulail by Rajputana Customs represents one fine example of minimalistic bodywork in a motorcycle. In fact, the bodywork is so minimum that you will notice the slim fuel tank as the only and most visible part of this motorcycle. The donor bike for the Gulail is the Royal Enfield Standard 500. The prime visual highlight of the Gulail by Rajputana Customs is the Koftgari detailing. If you wish to own this Gulail, this will cost you Rs 10 lakh that excludes the price of the donor bike. Also, the modification will take six months to complete.

Uno by Rajputana Customs

If you love chopper bikes, chances are that you will also love this custom job by Rajputana Customs that is known as the Uno. The bike has been designed on the lines of any other chopper bike and hence, it has been assisted with a chunky tyre at the rear. The donor bike for the Uno is the Royal Enfield Classic 500. In case you wish to own the Uno, you will have to spend Rs 7.5 lakh that does not include the price of the donor bike. It is not just money that you have to spend as you will have to wait six months for its completion.

Aghori by Rajputana Customs

Aghori refers to the Shiva Sadhus in India that often indulge in postmortem rituals. Rajputana Customs have named one of their modification jobs as Aghori to offer it the character it deserves. The donor bike for the Aghori is the Royal Enfield Classic 500 and it will set you back by Rs 7.5 lakh. Again, this enthusiastic figure does not include the price of the donor bike. You will notice the work of art on the fuel tank, rear fender and side panels of this motorcycle that indeed makes it look beautiful. The Aghori gets rounded rear view mirrors but these have been mounted in an inverted fashion on the ape styled handlebar.

Lightfoot by Rajputana Customs

Rajputana Customs has one more unique custom build off under its nameplate that it calls Lightfoot. The motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp up front to offer the old school charm of a retro classic. A decent amount of chrome has been used on the motorcycle that gives it somewhat a vintage appeal. The donor bike for the Lightfoot is the Royal Enfield Standard 500 and the price of the mod job alone is Rs 6.5 lakh. Not only this, you will also have to wait for six months before you can hop on the saddle of the Lightfoot.

Noslar by Rajputana Customs

Last but definitely not the least, the Noslar is another feather in the cap of Rajputana Customs. The modified bike is completely drenched in a dark colour that offers it a unique character.There is no fender at the front and the rear fender is chopped off in order to give a bare bones kind of a look. The motorcycle gets a chunky rear tyre and the number plate was bolted towards the right hand side on the rear. The price of the Noslar is kept at Rs 8.5 lakh, excluding the price of the donor bike. The build duration of this motorcycle is six months.