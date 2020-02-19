First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

The Honda Forza 300 is powered by a 279cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC engine. This unit is capable of churning out 24.8 hp. This engine is paired to a V-Matic transmission.

By:Published: February 19, 2020 12:08:25 PM

Honda has delivered the first lot of Forza 300 mid-size scooter in India. The Honda Forza 300 is currently not on sale in India and the first 4 units that were delivered, were official imported as CBUs. Based on the customer response, Honda plans to officially launch the Forza 300 in India during FY 2021. The scooter will make its debut in India as a BS6 compliant model. The Honda Forza 300 is powered by a 279cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC engine. This unit is capable of churning out 24.8 hp. This engine is paired to a V-Matic transmission.

The Honda Forza 300 comes with a wheelbase of 1510 mm. It comes with 33 mm telescopic forks up-front along with 7-step adjustable twin rear shock absorbers. The premium scooter comes with 15-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel. The maxi-scooter is a single 256mm disc brake upfront and 240mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS

Forza 300 is the first Honda scooter to be fitted with HSTC. HSTC helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. HSTC is switchable and a ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is working to manage grip.

Minoru Kato, President, CEO and MD, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda has a global legacy of fun model line-up. With the introduction of Forza 300 we are proud to take the wave of scooterization to next level. It will not only establish Honda as the pioneer in the mid-size scooter segment but will also help us cater to a new dimension of customers, who seek luxury and the joy of riding.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!

Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 spotted testing: Sleeker design and more capable than before!

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 spotted testing: Sleeker design and more capable than before!

Video: This must watch Land Rover Defender advert with flipping SUVs is pure genius!

Video: This must watch Land Rover Defender advert with flipping SUVs is pure genius!

10 upcoming SUV launches in 2020: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and more

10 upcoming SUV launches in 2020: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and more

21 Gun Salute Rally – India’s only Concours d’Elegance

21 Gun Salute Rally – India’s only Concours d’Elegance

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant wise prices out

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant wise prices out

Suzuki Burgman Street gets BS6 upgrade: Here's how much more you need to pay

Suzuki Burgman Street gets BS6 upgrade: Here's how much more you need to pay

Hero MotoCorp exits 150cc segment as Xtreme Sports discontinued in India

Hero MotoCorp exits 150cc segment as Xtreme Sports discontinued in India

Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios, Nissan Sunny discontinued: What else will be axed by April 2020

Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios, Nissan Sunny discontinued: What else will be axed by April 2020

Hero XPulse T review: The lesser-talked about variant's pros and cons explained

Hero XPulse T review: The lesser-talked about variant's pros and cons explained

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 1 Month, 1,500 km Update!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 1 Month, 1,500 km Update!

Auto Expo visitor reaction poll to new Hyundai Creta: Another big hit or miss?

Auto Expo visitor reaction poll to new Hyundai Creta: Another big hit or miss?

Hero Splendor+, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 now BS6 compliant: Prices up by Rs 7,500!

Hero Splendor+, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 now BS6 compliant: Prices up by Rs 7,500!

Hyundai to unveil Prophecy electric concept at Geneva 2020: Debut new design language for EVs

Hyundai to unveil Prophecy electric concept at Geneva 2020: Debut new design language for EVs