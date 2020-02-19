First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

The Honda Forza 300 is powered by a 279cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC engine. This unit is capable of churning out 24.8 hp. This engine is paired to a V-Matic transmission.

Honda has delivered the first lot of Forza 300 mid-size scooter in India. The Honda Forza 300 is currently not on sale in India and the first 4 units that were delivered, were official imported as CBUs. Based on the customer response, Honda plans to officially launch the Forza 300 in India during FY 2021. The scooter will make its debut in India as a BS6 compliant model. The Honda Forza 300 is powered by a 279cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC engine. This unit is capable of churning out 24.8 hp. This engine is paired to a V-Matic transmission.

The Honda Forza 300 comes with a wheelbase of 1510 mm. It comes with 33 mm telescopic forks up-front along with 7-step adjustable twin rear shock absorbers. The premium scooter comes with 15-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel. The maxi-scooter is a single 256mm disc brake upfront and 240mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS

Forza 300 is the first Honda scooter to be fitted with HSTC. HSTC helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. HSTC is switchable and a ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is working to manage grip.

Minoru Kato, President, CEO and MD, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda has a global legacy of fun model line-up. With the introduction of Forza 300 we are proud to take the wave of scooterization to next level. It will not only establish Honda as the pioneer in the mid-size scooter segment but will also help us cater to a new dimension of customers, who seek luxury and the joy of riding.”

