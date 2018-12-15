First Jawa dealerships open in Pune: Test Ride a Jawa in your City soon!

With deliveries of the new Jawa scheduled to start in March, the first string of showrooms has started to emerge, with two new Jawa Dealerships opening in Pune today. While a dealership in Baner chose to conveniently position itself almost literally alongside a Royal Enfield dealership, the other is located on the outskirts of Pune in Chinchwad. These are the first in a promised line of 105 Jawa showrooms set to open all across the country over the course of the next year. As promised, their dealerships would double up as 3S facilities, providing sales, service and spares all under one roof. These two outlets are now fully operational, although, for the time being, they will only offer test rides of the Jawa and the Jawa 42 and accept bookings.

Addressing the press at the Grand Opening Mr Boman Irani said, “It gives me great pride to inaugurate Classic Legends first Jawa Motorcycles dealership in Pune. Jawa Motorcycles has enjoyed a huge fan following through and it was a historic moment for us when we brought Jawa back in India last month. We are quite upbeat to offer these classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country.”

Jawa Motorcycles - CEO, Ashish Joshi also added “This was the right timing to have come up with this range of motorcycles, as the Indian premium motorcycle market is not only growing but also evolving in consumer tastes and preferences. At our recently concluded Jawa Experience media ride program in Udaipur, we have received rave reviews as a testimony to our efforts in building both these motorcycles.”

The decor to will match the motorcycles’ retro heritage with modern engineering, with a bike cafe schematic paired wall-art that depicts the roots of the Jawa Brand. These will soon be followed by more showrooms in most cities across India, likely starting with the major Tier-1 cities