First Indian bike to conquer Antarctica, the Bajaj Dominar 400

Even if you are a hardcore motorcycle rider, Antarctica would likely be the last place you would want to see on your destination map. The icy desert of Antarctica is arguably the cruellest, unforgiving place on planet Earth. Not many have had the heart to try their hands on this part of the world, and even if they did so, they did it in a rugged set of four wheels or big bulky ADV motorcycles which are designed to bear all the torture one can possibly throw at them.

But you would be utterly surprised to learn that an Indian trio comprising of riders Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS, and Deepak Gupta, completed a 51,000kms journey on their 99 days expedition covering some of the most demanding roads on planet Earth including James Dalton Highway – Arctic Circle, USA, the Dempster Highway – Arctic Circle, Canada, the Pan-American section of the Atacama Desert, Chile, and the Death Road of Bolivia, the trio successfully crossed 15 different countries in their road adventure.

With the conclusion of the trip, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has become the first Indian motorcycle to be ridden in Antarctica. The group started their journey at the end of July 2018 from Pune. From there, the bikes were shipped to the starting point of their ride in the Arctic Circle, heading from Anchorage to Tuktoyaktuk in the Arctic range, then went all the way down to Ushuaia in Argentina.

The motorcycles used were modified slightly in terms of a new replaced ADV-like beak front mudguard, a larger fly screen, new seats, hand guards, all-weather tyres, panniers and jerry cans, rest the company claimed none other mechanical change was done to the bikes.

