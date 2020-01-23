First-ever TVS electric scooter teased: Launch likely on 25th January

TVS Motor Company has been giving us hints of multiple products that will be launched at the end of this month. This time around, the company has teased its upcoming electric scooter. The short teaser video doesn't eco-friendly offering, it only shows a scooter with a conventional design zipping past the text that says "Charge Life. Coming Soon!" The upcoming electric scooter from TVS might carry design cues from the Creon electric scooter concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Keeping in mind the tough competition that the company will have to face from the Ather 450 and Bajaj Chetak, the said electric scooter is expected to get some unseen and interesting features.

Now, going into the recap of the Auto Expo 2018, the TVS Creon electric scooter showcased at the biennial event featured a 12kW electric motor that is powered by three lithium-ion batteries. In terms of performance, the e-scooter is claimed to do a 0-60 kmph sprint in 5.1 seconds. When it comes to range, the Creon boasts 80 km on a single full charge. The scooter features a fast-charging facility as well and the batteries can be charged to 80 percent in just one hour. In order to offer connected features on the electric scooter, TVS also collaboration with Intel.

In terms of features, TVS Creon electric scooter gets Cloud connectivity, multiple riding modes, parking assist, geofencing, GPS along with anti-theft support. The scooter will most likely also get smartphone connectivity. From the looks of it, TVS Creon is an exciting offering and in order to be in the game, the company will have to launch the scooter at a tempting price point, not very far from Rs 1 lakh price point, to be precise.

More on this expected to be revealed on 25th January, so stay tuned with us for all the action!