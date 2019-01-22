First-ever Ducati Race Cup announced in India for Ducati owners: Here’s how to apply

Ducati India has just announced its first ever Ducati India Race Cup. The race will be held in October 2019 alongside the season finale of Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2019 at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The company states that this is the first time that Ducati India Race Cup will be taking place with Volkswagen Motorsport India’s Ameo Cup race. The riders competing in the Ducati Race Cup will be competing on the Panigale and SuperSport motorcycles. Ducati said in a press statement that the Ducati Race Cup has been especially introduced in India to provide the opportunity of riding on the race track to all Ducati owners in the country. The Ducati Race Cup will have one qualifying race on the 5th of October followed by the final race on 6th October. Ducati India will open entries for the Panigale and SuperSport owners for the inaugural season of 2019. More details on the eligibility and the entry forms will be available at the Ducati India website very soon.

Commenting on the announcement of the Ducati Race Cup, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said that in 2018, Ducati showcased its racing DNA by winning at the JK Tyre National Superbike Racing Championship and now, Ducati is proud to bring its very own one make race along with Volkswagen Motorsport India. This year, the company is also looking to organize not just another DRE Track day but are also working on having certified DRE instructors in India itself so that they can provide individual training to keen Ducati riders before the race. He concluded his statement by saying that Ducati India is thankful to Volkswagen Motorsports India for this collaboration.

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India added that the Volkswagen Group with its diverse portfolio offers us opportunities to collaborate within the brands and come up with racing properties that cater to a wider audience. He says that he is glad that the brand is taking the first step towards creating a power-packed event along with Ducati India and really looking forward to working on many more events in the future.