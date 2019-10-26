First batch of Revolt RV400 delivered in Delhi: Fully-booked for 2019!

Revolt Intellicorp has delivered the first set of RV400 in Delhi. The bikes were handed over to the customer from four Revolt dealerships in Gujranwala Town, Safdarjung, Preet Vihar and Dwarka. Revolt had launched the RV400 and the RV300, all-electric bikes in India during the month of August this year. Initially, the Rv400 and the Rv300 were introduced with a unique payment option in which the customer can own the bike by paying its cost in a monthly EMI format of Rs 3,499 and Rs 2,999 respectively. However, in sync with the demand, Revolt recently announced that both the e-bikes can also be bought through a one-time payment option of Rs 84,999 (RV300) and Rs 98,999 (RV400).

The Revolt RV400 comes with a 3kW mid-drive electric motor which is paired to a 72 V lithium-ion battery pack. It comes with three ride modes namely Eco, City and Sport. It promises a range of 156 km in Eco mode, 80-90 km in City mode and 50-60 km in City mode. The top-speed stands at 45 kmph, 65 kmph and 85 kmph in the respective modes.

Revolt has recieved a positive response for the RV400. The demand is such that the electric-bike manufacturer has announced that the booking for the batch of November and December have been closed. Now, the bookings are open for the batch of January and February 2020. Revolt hubs will be opened Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next four months.

Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, “At Revolt, last few months have been incredible with everyone working round the clock to make our collective dream come true. We have received an overwhelming response in terms of bookings from our customers and we are confident that they are going to enjoy their riding experience with RV400. We would like to take the opportunity to thank India for the tremendous response, and having the trust and patience in an emerging brand. We are now sold out for the November and December batch too. The bookings are now open for January-February 2020.”