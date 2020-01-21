First batch of 40 Triumph Rocket 3R sold out in India

Triumph India used the India Bike Week 2019 platform to launch its mega motorcycle, the Rocket 3R. The Triumph Rocket 3R costs as much as the Toyota Innova Crysta (Rs 18 lakh), ex-showroom. Now, news has trickled in that the first batch of Rocket 3Rs assigned for the Indian market have been sold out. Yes, only 40 motorcycles were allocated for India and they have been accounted for. In fact, Triumph India has started deliveries of these motorcycles too. Two paint schemes - Korosi Red and Phantom Black - are available with the Rocket 3R. It is indeed commendable that a motorcycle of this heft and price tag took less than a month to be sold out. Triumph says that they have in fact asked for the second batch too, the deliveries of which will start from April-May onwards.

The Triumph Rocket 3R is powered by a 2,500cc inline, 3-cylinder engine that makes 165hp of power at 6,000rpm while the torque generated is 221Nm at 4,000rpm. This engine is said to be the world's largest on any production motorcycle. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Triumph says that most of the torque is concentrated lower down while there is ample amount at the mid as well as top range.

Furthermore, the suspension is claimed to have been tweaked as well. The handling too has been tuned to be more rider-friendly. The Rocket 3R is a bruiser - a power cruiser that is. In India, it has no real competition at the moment, barring the smaller Ducati Diavel to some extent.

"We're glad to kick start the deliveries of the Rocket 3R. We've had an astounding demand to bring the product into the country, and an even amplified response to the bookings. I'm glad to say that the first batch of 40 Rocket 3Rs that are coming to India have been sold out. Keeping in mind the enthusiastic response we are receiving for our flagship motorcycle, our next action is to carry out the deliveries well within time," said Shoeb Farooq, general manager, Triumph Motorcycles India.