First Bajaj and Triumph mid-capacity motorcycle to be out by 2022 and priced less than Rs 2 lakh: To rival Royal Enfield

We first got a whiff of it in 2017. However, things have been quiet since then. However, Bajaj and Triumph have now come out in the open about their alliance. The first joint press conference today signalled it. This is a non-equity agreement and both have entered into a long term partnership as well.

Triumph is an expert with large capacity bikes. In the same vein, Bajaj Auto is respected in the small motorcycle segments. Mid capacity motorcycles will be planned by both. There will be a new engine platform. These will be used by upcoming Triumph motorcycles. Both companies will collaborate on design and engineering. Bajaj exclusively will be making these motorcycles for India and global markets. Bajaj will start distributing Triumphs of all capacities in India and certain markets. Triumph too will sell the bikes including the co-developed ones at a global scale. The new bikes will be priced at an astonishingly less than Rs 2 lakh in India. Bikes will be available from 2022.

The costliest Bajaj bike in India is the Dominar 400 for Rs 1.90 lakh while the most affordable Triumph is for Rs 8 lakh. It will enterprising to see how these two bring out a 250-750cc bike in less than Rs 2 lakh. Royal Enfield showed it's possible with the Interceptor 650. However, the announcement today says less than Rs 2 lakh and that's like in the face. It is likely that these engines could be single-cylinder units as Triumph hasn't done one yet while Bajaj is known for this. At the same time, Bajaj hasn't done a twin yet. While specifics weren't shared today, it is likely that the company will divulge details in the near future. Perhaps Auto Expo 2022 will be worth looking forward to. Let us know on Express Drives’ social media.