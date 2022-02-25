Firefox Bikes launches Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0 gravel bicycles

Firefox India introduces two new model in its Gravel range of bikes – Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0. Prices for the new Gravel range bicycles start from Rs. 37,900.

To expand the product line-up and cater to a larger demographic, Firefox Bikes – India’s leading premium bicycle brand has launched an all-new range of ‘Gravel’ bikes in the country. The new range is designed for those seeking adventure with efficiency and comfort on trails. The new Gravel range includes two models – Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0.

The starting price for the new Gravel range is Rs. 37,900. The Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0 bicycles will be available in multiple colours and graphics options. Designed for a wider range of audience, the Gravel series can be bought with either drop handlebars or straight handlebars.

On the introduction of the new range, Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes said, ‘We are thrilled to bring these bikes to market. With the launch of Gravel bikes, we are aiming to further consolidate our leadership in the premium biking segment. From mountains to the tarmac, these bikes are for the days when you’re in the mood to explore beyond the conventional. With our new range, we are sure to expand our family of customers.”

The Firefox gravel range offers three key features for better riding experience:

Out-front steering geometry

The bikes are designed with an upright front-end for being comfortable over long journeys. Moreover, the riding stance is forward-set to carry speed and efficiency. These attributes help with increased control on a technical trail, along with improved agility and stability. The OutFront steering geometry further keeps the rider in a comfortable triangle when encountering a steep descent.

Wider clearance and grip

The Gravel range sports wider tyres well-suited for the terrain that bicycles are designed for. Resultantly, the tyres offer a high level of traction and better stability while used on either gravel or dirt. Also, great tyre clearance translates that the bicycle supports tyres up to 42 c for better performance. In addition, the tyre tread is designed for speed. The low-profile knobs of the rubber minimise the rolling resistance without affecting the overall braking feedback and grip levels.

Ride anywhere

The Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0 are versatile and capable gravel bikes. They offer the option of a wide-ranging cassette with a 50/34 chainset. Hence, they offer a perfect balance of an urban-focused riding experience, along with capabilities to tackle any terrain.