Fireblade enters 200hp club! Stunning-looking 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R revealed

The all-new Honda CBR1000RR-R has been unveiled recently and it looks breathtaking, to say the least. The new generation Fireblade is a major departure compared to the outgoing model as it now enters the 200hp superbike club, meets stringent Euro-V emission norms and is significantly lighter. The new Honda CBR1000RR-R takes inspiration from the HRC MotoGP machine that looks quite evident from the massive air intake between the two sharp-looking LED headlamps and the aero winglets on the sides. The 2020 model shows key focus on improved performance and hence, gets better aerodynamics. The fuel tank of the motorcycle has been lower in order to make the rider tuck in behind the windscreen better to achieve faster lap timings.

The inline four-cylinder engine on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has been derived from the same engine that powers the MotoGP-spec RC213V. The engine on the new model is good for churning out a maximum power output of 214hp while the peak torque is rated at 113Nm. As already mentioned, the new CBR1000RR-R sheds weight and the new one now tips the scales at 201kg. Engineers have managed to keep the bike lightweight with the use of an aluminium frame and multiple other changes.

Just like the current-gen model, there is also a more premium SP version that aims at better performance. The standard model gets Showa big piston inverted forks up front along with Showa rear monoshock. On the other hand, the SP version features Ohlins semi-active suspension system. Stopping power to the new Fireblade is delivered with the help of twin 330mm disc brakes up front with Nissin monoblocs for the standard version and Brembo Stylema calipers for the SP trim.

The electronics package of the bike has also been revised heavily and the bike now gets a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS and a nine-level traction control system. The new Fireblade now gets a 5-inch coloured TFT screen that gets a new layout in terms of graphics. India launch of the new model might take place by mid next year at a higher price compared to the current model, though we still expect a competitive tag. Fingers crossed!

