Finally! KTM RC 125 teased: Yamaha R15 V3.0 challenger launch imminent?

After the success of the KTM 125 Duke in India, the Austrian manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of the RC 125 in the country. The brand has teased its upcoming fully faired motorcycle on its social media platforms and hence, the launch looks imminent. The KTM RC 125 is based on the 125 Duke that was launched in India in November last year. In terms of visuals, the upcoming KTM RC 125 looks almost identical with its elder siblings - the RC 200 and RC 390. The motorcycle will get twin projector headlamps up front while the rear will get an LED unit. The instrument cluster will be all-digital and in order to distinguish the bike from the RC 200 and RC 390, the upcoming KTM RC 125 will get new graphics.

Watch the KTM RC 125 teaser video here:

The KTM RC 125 will get power from the same 124cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that does duty on the 125 Duke. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 14 bhp and 12 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit. Braking on the KTM RC 125 will be taken care of with the help of a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. A single channel ABS will come as standard with the motorcycle for added safety and better braking. The suspension system will comprise of inverted forks at the front along with a rear monoshock.

The upcoming KTM RC 125 will primarily challenge the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 in the segment. Expect the RC 125 to demand a premium of at least Rs 10,000 over the price of the 125 Duke. Expect an official announcement regarding the launch of the KTM RC 125 in the coming days, so stay tuned with us for all the action. For the latest auto news and reviews, visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!