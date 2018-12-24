Finally! KTM 390 Adventure spied in India: BMW G 310 GS rival to come in two variants

The all-new KTM 390 Adventure has finally been spotted in India for the first time ever. The test mule looks production ready and is wrapped in camouflage completely. The KTM 390 Adventure was announced for India officially by the manufacturer just days after BMW opened bookings for its 310 twins. This led to much excitement for the new Austrian adventure tourer but KTM did not choose to showcase the bike at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle show in Milan, Italy that disappointed almost everyone waiting for the bike. Now, with the latest spotting, it is sure that the KTM 390 Adventure is headed to India. The front end of the motorcycle gets the same split type full LED headlamp section that was seen on the version spotted in Europe a few months back. The test mule in the images can be seen with alloy wheels which confirms that the bike will come in two variants, with the other one sporting spoke rims.

KTM 390 Adventure to get split type full LED headlamp

The set up looks like a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear with dual purpose tyres that should make the rider feel equally at home on the tarmac as well as the roads less travelled. Other notable features to include fully coloured instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, dual-disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and more. Powering the KTM 390 Adventure will be the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that powers the streetfighter 390. While the engine on the latter is good for shedding out 43 bhp of power and 37 Nm of torque, the one on the Adventure will most likely see some revisions to serve the purpose better.

KTM 390 Adventure shares its 373cc engine with the 390 Duke

As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming KTM 390 Adventure will demand a significant premium over the price of the standard 390 Duke that is currently on sale in India at Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike will rival against the likes of the BMW G 310 GS and Kawasaki Versys X-300 but will undercut the pricing of the two with a good margin. The launch of the bike is expected to take place sometime towards mid-2019.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!