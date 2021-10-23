Final racers for Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup announced

Will be held at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore.

By:October 23, 2021 8:47 AM

Royal Enfield, which will hold the Continental GT Cup 2021 on this weekend, has said that 18 riders have qualified for the event, along with two media wild card entrants. “The GT Cup saw an overwhelming response from racing enthusiasts across the country. From an application list of close to 400 aspirants, 100 racers were shortlisted and invited to Coimbatore for the selection on October 18. After a gruelling selection process, 18 fastest riders of the shortlisted 100 have made it to the race rounds where they will now compete in the four rounds of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021, part of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JK-NRC),” the company said in a statement.

The first round will be held on October 23-24, at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore. Some of these finalists hail from tier-3 cities like Latur and Thrissur, and over 60% of the shortlisted candidates hail from southern India; Karnataka saw the highest number of racers competing in the final round. Anfal Akdhar, the youngest racer amongst the lot, topped the chart with a timing of 1:23. Representing the female racing community, Lani Zena Fernandez, from Puducherry, proved that motorsport is not a sport exclusive to men any more. Raivat Dhar, a young moto racer from Jammu, qualified as one of the top 18 finalists and is one the few racers from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

These 20 racers will ride the Continental GT-R650, a track-spec Continental GT 650, which has minimalistic yet purpose-built performance modifications. Royal Enfield said that the simple, old-school build of this motorcycle “makes it delightfully easy in terms of maintenance and repair, making it an ideal track tool that is easy for novices to learn on and an equally capable machine in the hands of experienced racers.” While the first round will conclude on October 24, the second round will be held from November 18-21 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, and the third also on the same track from December 2-5. The fourth and the final round will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, from January 13-16.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

Govt to ask OEMs to make flex-fuel engines in next 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

Govt to ask OEMs to make flex-fuel engines in next 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

Exclusive: First images of India's fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Exclusive: First images of India's fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy

Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy