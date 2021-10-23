Final racers for Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup announced

Will be held at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore.

Royal Enfield, which will hold the Continental GT Cup 2021 on this weekend, has said that 18 riders have qualified for the event, along with two media wild card entrants. “The GT Cup saw an overwhelming response from racing enthusiasts across the country. From an application list of close to 400 aspirants, 100 racers were shortlisted and invited to Coimbatore for the selection on October 18. After a gruelling selection process, 18 fastest riders of the shortlisted 100 have made it to the race rounds where they will now compete in the four rounds of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021, part of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JK-NRC),” the company said in a statement.

The first round will be held on October 23-24, at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore. Some of these finalists hail from tier-3 cities like Latur and Thrissur, and over 60% of the shortlisted candidates hail from southern India; Karnataka saw the highest number of racers competing in the final round. Anfal Akdhar, the youngest racer amongst the lot, topped the chart with a timing of 1:23. Representing the female racing community, Lani Zena Fernandez, from Puducherry, proved that motorsport is not a sport exclusive to men any more. Raivat Dhar, a young moto racer from Jammu, qualified as one of the top 18 finalists and is one the few racers from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

These 20 racers will ride the Continental GT-R650, a track-spec Continental GT 650, which has minimalistic yet purpose-built performance modifications. Royal Enfield said that the simple, old-school build of this motorcycle “makes it delightfully easy in terms of maintenance and repair, making it an ideal track tool that is easy for novices to learn on and an equally capable machine in the hands of experienced racers.” While the first round will conclude on October 24, the second round will be held from November 18-21 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, and the third also on the same track from December 2-5. The fourth and the final round will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, from January 13-16.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.