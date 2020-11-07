Fiero coming back! TVS Fiero 125 name trademarked: To go up against Bajaj Pulsar 125

TVS Motor Company currently doesn't have a 125cc commuter motorcycle bike in its product line-up for India. However, it had one a few years back in the form of Flame 125 and hence, expect its 3-valve engine to form the basis of the upcoming TVS Fiero 125. Here is what all to expect from TVS Fiero 125!

TVS Motor Company looks quite aggressive towards its product strategies for the Indian market. Very recently, the company launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V with new segment-first features. Now, the brand has filed some new trademarks in the recent past and one of them is the Fiero 125. As you might have already recalled, Fiero was a motorcycle from the 2000s that was well known for its very capable 150cc engine. The bike was launched at a time in the market when TVS and Suzuki were partners. That said, as the brand is working on bringing back the same nameplate, the engine on the TVS Fiero 125 is expected to retain the same characteristics. Also, with TVS’ idea of giving its vehicles some interesting and usable features, expect the Fiero 125 to also come with bits like all-LED lighting along with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, GTT and more.

TVS Motor Company currently doesn’t have a 125cc commuter bike in its line-up. However, it had one a few years back in the form of Flame 125 and hence, expect its 3-valve engine to form the basis of the upcoming TVS Fiero 125. The upcoming TVS Fiero 125 will challenge the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and also, Honda SP 125 in the premium commuter segment. The upcoming TVS Fiero 125, if at all, the company is working on its development, is expected to be launched in the market sometime next year.

Talking of the expected price, the bike should demand an ex-showroom price of close to Rs 70,000 in order to challenge the competition quite effectively. More details on the TVS Fiero 125 expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

