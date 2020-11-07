Fiero coming back! TVS Fiero 125 name trademarked: To go up against Bajaj Pulsar 125

TVS Motor Company currently doesn't have a 125cc commuter motorcycle bike in its product line-up for India.  However, it had one a few years back in the form of Flame 125 and hence, expect its 3-valve engine to form the basis of the upcoming TVS Fiero 125. Here is what all to expect from TVS Fiero 125!

By:Updated: Nov 07, 2020 11:41 AM

 

TVS Motor Company looks quite aggressive towards its product strategies for the Indian market. Very recently, the company launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V with new segment-first features. Now, the brand has filed some new trademarks in the recent past and one of them is the Fiero 125. As you might have already recalled, Fiero was a motorcycle from the 2000s that was well known for its very capable 150cc engine. The bike was launched at a time in the market when TVS and Suzuki were partners. That said, as the brand is working on bringing back the same nameplate, the engine on the TVS Fiero 125 is expected to retain the same characteristics. Also, with TVS’ idea of giving its vehicles some interesting and usable features, expect the Fiero 125 to also come with bits like all-LED lighting along with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, GTT and more.

TVS Motor Company currently doesn’t have a 125cc commuter bike in its line-up.  However, it had one a few years back in the form of Flame 125 and hence, expect its 3-valve engine to form the basis of the upcoming TVS Fiero 125. The upcoming TVS Fiero 125 will challenge the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and also, Honda SP 125 in the premium commuter segment. The upcoming TVS Fiero 125, if at all, the company is working on its development, is expected to be launched in the market sometime next year.

Talking of the expected price, the bike should demand an ex-showroom price of close to Rs 70,000 in order to challenge the competition quite effectively. More details on the TVS Fiero 125 expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Fiero coming back! TVS Fiero 125 name trademarked: To go up against Bajaj Pulsar 125

Fiero coming back! TVS Fiero 125 name trademarked: To go up against Bajaj Pulsar 125

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Honda's Tim Gajser wins 2020 FIM Motocross world title: Now a three-time MXGP champion

Honda's Tim Gajser wins 2020 FIM Motocross world title: Now a three-time MXGP champion

2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday - When and where to watch

2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday - When and where to watch

Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H'ness CB350

Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from India website: Crossover-wagon now discontinued

Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from India website: Crossover-wagon now discontinued

Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched at Rs 16.5 lakh: Key changes explained

Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched at Rs 16.5 lakh: Key changes explained

Saudi Arabia added to F1 2021 Calendar: Jeddah to host night race in November

Saudi Arabia added to F1 2021 Calendar: Jeddah to host night race in November

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models' engine, features, price, changes

2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models' engine, features, price, changes

Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much