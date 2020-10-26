Festive season offer: Buy a Yamaha Fascino 125, RayZR 125 and get these accessories free

The offer on Yamaha scooters is region-specific and right now, it is available only in Delhi. However, all Yamaha scooters on sale today get this benefit.

India Yamaha Motor has launched few new products this year. While their range of superbikes or rather the details if these are BS6 compliant or not remains unknown at the moment, the company is keen on bringing in some festive cheer. Yamaha is focussing on its scooter range and as you are aware, right now, the brand only has 125cc scooters in its portfolio. On booking any of the Yamaha 125cc scooters, customers will get Rs 2,000 worth of branded accessories. This offer is on the Yamaha Dascino 125, RayZR 125 as well as on the RayZR Street Rally 125. However, Yamaha is offering this scheme only in Delhi and not across India. Moreover, this scheme is limited and hence available only for a few days. While Yamaha hasn’t clarified on the dates, we assume it will be on till the festivities end. Perhaps by Diwali.

The branded accessories that one can choose from include the beige seat cover, floor mat, cushion for seat cover, convenience hook, chrome scooter guard, USB charger, tandem foot rest and so on with the Fascino. As for the RayZR, it could be mesh seat cover, metal floor mat, apart from the ones listed for the Fascino. The sportier RayZR Street Rally doesn’t get anything different on the accessories front though. Depending on the value of each accessory, customers get to choose but on the only condition that the total amount doesn’t exceed Rs 2,000.

One can book the scooters online or from one of the authorised Yamaha dealerships in Delhi. There are no offers on the bikes for the time being but we believe there will be – closer to Diwali. Yamaha retails the FZ15, FZ25, MT-15, and YZF-R15 in India. The YZF-R1 as well as the MT-09 too are listed but as discussed earlier, Yamaha hasn’t clarified if these are BS6.

