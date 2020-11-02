Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Among multiple offers, TVS Motor Company is offering a low EMI option of just Rs 2,100 per month. Furthermore, the low downpayment options to buy the TVS Ntorq 125 start at Rs 10,999.

Amid the festive season, TVS Motor Company has announced some attractive offers on its flagship scooter – Ntorq 125. In order to be precise, the company is currently offering ‘Buy now Pay Later’ scheme to the customers and as the name suggests, a customer doesn’t need to worry about paying the upfront cost of the scooter while taking the delivery. In addition to this, you are also eligible for a 5 percent cashback if you make the payment through ICICI & BOB debit or credit cards. The said scheme is only for selected cards though. Moreover, the company is also offering EMI options of as low as just Rs 2,100 per month. Furthermore, the low downpayment options to buy the TVS Ntorq 125 start at Rs 10,999. The company’s website says that there is also an option of 50 percent less EMI, the benefits of which you can avail for the first three months.

TVS Ntorq 125 price in India starts at Rs 68,885. The said price is for the drum brake variant and for the disc trim, you will have to shell out Rs 72,885. On the other hand, the more premium Race Edition has been priced at Rs 75,365. The company recently launched the Super Squad Edition for the TVS Ntorq 125. The said edition comes in three different paint schemes and these are inspired by the characters of the Avengers movie series. To be specific, the three colours are based on Ironman, Black Panther and Captain America. The said Super Squad Edition is currently the range topping trim of the Ntorq line up and is priced at Rs 77,865. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

