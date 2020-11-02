Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Among multiple offers, TVS Motor Company is offering a low EMI option of just Rs 2,100 per month. Furthermore, the low downpayment options to buy the TVS Ntorq 125  start at Rs 10,999. 

By:Updated: Nov 02, 2020 12:49 PM

 

Amid the festive season, TVS Motor Company has announced some attractive offers on its flagship scooter – Ntorq 125. In order to be precise, the company is currently offering ‘Buy now Pay Later’ scheme to the customers and as the name suggests, a customer doesn’t need to worry about paying the upfront cost of the scooter while taking the delivery. In addition to this, you are also eligible for a 5 percent cashback if you make the payment through ICICI & BOB debit or credit cards. The said scheme is only for selected cards though. Moreover, the company is also offering EMI options of as low as just Rs 2,100 per month. Furthermore, the low downpayment options to buy the TVS Ntorq 125 start at Rs 10,999. The company’s website says that there is also an option of 50 percent less EMI, the benefits of which you can avail for the first three months.

TVS Ntorq 125 price in India starts at Rs 68,885. The said price is for the drum brake variant and for the disc trim, you will have to shell out Rs 72,885. On the other hand, the more premium Race Edition has been priced at Rs 75,365. The company recently launched the Super Squad Edition for the TVS Ntorq 125. The said edition comes in three different paint schemes and these are inspired by the characters of the Avengers movie series.  To be specific, the three colours are based on Ironman, Black Panther and Captain America. The said Super Squad Edition is currently the range topping trim of the Ntorq line up and is priced at Rs 77,865. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

We will soon be bringing a detailed walkaround video of the TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Latest Auto News

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan's expensive car collection has a Bugatti and a Creta too!

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use

All-electric Mahindra Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler launched: Price, range, warranty, availability and more

Mahindra eKUV100 launch in next three months: What the electric crossover will offer

Carmakers in India with highest engine-gearbox combo: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and more

2021 Yamaha MT-09 revealed with revised styling: Gains power, loses weight!

Bugatti Bolide revealed: Track only hypercar claims over 500kph top speed

