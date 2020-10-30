Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, ‘Buy now, Pay Later’ and more schemes announced!

The BS6 TVS Jupiter automatic scooter range in India starts at a price of Rs 63,852. The more premium ZX variant costs Rs 66,077 while the ZX disc variant will set you back by Rs 69,577. Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping TVS Jupiter Classic can be yours for a price of Rs 70,802.

Amid the ongoing festive season, TVS Motor Company has announced some attractive offers on its best-selling automatic scooter – Jupiter. First and foremost, the company has announced ‘Buy now Pay Later’ scheme and as the name suggests, you can take the delivery of the vehicle without having to worry about paying the upfront amount at the very moment. Moreover, the company is also offering upto 5 percent cashback if you make the purchase through ICICI & BOB debit or credit cards. In addition to this, TVS Motor Company is giving an option of low EMIs to the customers. In order to be precise, you can buy the TVS Jupiter scooter with an EMI of as low as Rs 2,222 per month. Moreover, you do not need to worry about the downpayment part as well as you can ride home the Jupiter scooter for a low down payment of Rs 10,999.

Watch our TVS iQube electric scooter video review:

Not only this, but the brand is also offering a PayTm cashback of up to Rs 4,500 if you make a purchase through this mode. TVS Jupiter is one of the best-selling scooters in India and the announcement of these festive offers and schemes should certainly help the customers with their buying decision. The BS6 TVS Jupiter automatic scooter range in India starts at a price of Rs 63,852. The more premium ZX variant costs Rs 66,077 while the ZX disc variant will set you back by Rs 69,577.

Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping TVS Jupiter Classic can be yours for a price of Rs 70,802. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. In addition to the aforementioned offers, some dealers are also offering additional benefits on their level and in order to get details of the same, we advise you to get in touch with your nearest TVS dealership. Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

