Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, ‘Buy now, Pay Later’ and more schemes announced!

The BS6 TVS Jupiter automatic scooter range in India starts at a price of Rs 63,852. The more premium ZX variant costs Rs 66,077 while the ZX disc variant will set you back by Rs 69,577. Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping TVS Jupiter Classic can be yours for a price of Rs 70,802.

By:Updated: Oct 30, 2020 1:21 PM

 

Amid the ongoing festive season, TVS Motor Company has announced some attractive offers on its best-selling automatic scooter – Jupiter. First and foremost, the company has announced ‘Buy now Pay Later’ scheme and as the name suggests, you can take the delivery of the vehicle without having to worry about paying the upfront amount at the very moment. Moreover, the company is also offering upto 5 percent cashback if you make the purchase through ICICI & BOB debit or credit cards. In addition to this, TVS Motor Company is giving an option of low EMIs to the customers. In order to be precise, you can buy the TVS Jupiter scooter with an EMI of as low as Rs 2,222 per month. Moreover, you do not need to worry about the downpayment part as well as you can ride home the Jupiter scooter for a low down payment of Rs 10,999.

Watch our TVS iQube electric scooter video review:

Not only this, but the brand is also offering a PayTm cashback of up to Rs 4,500 if you make a purchase through this mode. TVS Jupiter is one of the best-selling scooters in India and the announcement of these festive offers and schemes should certainly help the customers with their buying decision. The BS6 TVS Jupiter automatic scooter range in India starts at a price of Rs 63,852. The more premium ZX variant costs Rs 66,077 while the ZX disc variant will set you back by Rs 69,577.

Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping TVS Jupiter Classic can be yours for a price of Rs 70,802. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. In addition to the aforementioned offers, some dealers are also offering additional benefits on their level and in order to get details of the same, we advise you to get in touch with your nearest TVS dealership. Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use

All-electric Mahindra Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler launched: Price, range, warranty, availability and more

All-electric Mahindra Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler launched: Price, range, warranty, availability and more

Mahindra eKUV100 launch in next three months: What the electric crossover will offer

Mahindra eKUV100 launch in next three months: What the electric crossover will offer

Carmakers in India with highest engine-gearbox combo: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and more

Carmakers in India with highest engine-gearbox combo: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and more

2021 Yamaha MT-09 revealed with revised styling: Gains power, loses weight!

2021 Yamaha MT-09 revealed with revised styling: Gains power, loses weight!

Bugatti Bolide revealed: Track only hypercar claims over 500kph top speed

Bugatti Bolide revealed: Track only hypercar claims over 500kph top speed

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 interior spied: To get Mercedes like screens, drive modes and more

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 interior spied: To get Mercedes like screens, drive modes and more

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here's how to avail!

Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here's how to avail!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 review: Feel-good bike and very un-RE-like characteristics

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 review: Feel-good bike and very un-RE-like characteristics

Kids can influence EV sales: Peugeot survey finds children key in making EV buying decision

Kids can influence EV sales: Peugeot survey finds children key in making EV buying decision

Mercedes-Benz to increase stake in Aston Martin to 20% to help introduce new models: Here's how

Mercedes-Benz to increase stake in Aston Martin to 20% to help introduce new models: Here's how