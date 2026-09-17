Festive boost: TVS launches updated Apache, Ronin series

TVS Motor Company has refreshed its premium motorcycle portfolio ahead of the festive season, adding advanced safety tech, TFT displays, traction control, and new Black Diamond Editions to the Apache range, alongside an updated TVS Ronin lineup.

Aiming to capture strong consumer demand during the upcoming festive period, TVS Motor Company on September 17 announced a comprehensive refresh of its premium motorcycle portfolio. The Indian two-wheeler giant has rolled out major safety, technology, and design upgrades across its Apache range while introducing a new entry-level variant and feature upgrades for the Ronin lifestyle cruiser.

The updates span across urban commuter, naked street, supersport, and modern-retro segments, with vehicles available immediately at TVS dealerships across India.

TVS Apache RTR Series: Tech and Safety Boost

Marking the benchmark of over 7 million global sales, TVS has enhanced the entry and mid-tier Apache RTR lineup to offer better rider control and connectivity. The Apache RTR 160 now gets safety updates including a traction control system (TCS), hazard lamps, and LED turn signal lamps. Meanwhile, the higher-revving Apache RTR 160 4V gains a modern TFT display with Google Map mirroring, panic brake alert, and a type-C charging port. The performance-focused RTR 200 4V further receives front adjustable USD suspension alongside these smart connectivity features.

The Apache RTR 160 starts at Rs 1,27,990, the Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1,41,440, and the Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1,49,990.

Flagship 310 Series Gets Black Diamond Editions

TVS’s flagship performance models, the Apache RR 310 and RTR 310, enter a new styling era with the introduction of the all-black Black Diamond Editions. Beyond the dark, aggressive visual aesthetic, TVS has equipped the RR 310 with Keyless Ride technology (previously seen on the RTR 310) and standard bi-directional quickshifters on top variants. Both models retain advanced electronic rider aids, including Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RT-DSC), Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, Launch Control, and Cruise Control. The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition is priced at Rs 2,87,790, while the RTR 310 variant starts at Rs 2,48,990.

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TVS Ronin Expands Range and Standard Equipment

Targeting lifestyle riders, the TVS Ronin — which commands a global community of over 200,000 riders — receives a new Base+ variant equipped with Dual-Channel ABS at Rs 1,42,490. Mid and Top variants get substantial enhancements including connected instrument clusters, type-C charging ports, premium seating, and Traction Control System on the top-spec trim.

“Across the TVS Apache portfolio and TVS Ronin, we remain committed to bringing together performance, technology, distinctive design, and an engaging riding experience that continues to evolve with the aspirations of today’s riders,” said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, adding that with these festive enhancements, TVS reinforces its track-to-road philosophy while delivering higher value, sophisticated electronic rider aids, and refined styling to enthusiasts across urban and international markets.