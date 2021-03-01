February 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter, reports positive growth

In total, 3,75,017 vehicles were sold by Bajaj Auto in February 2021 compared to 3,54,913 units sold during the same period last year and hence, the company reported a 6 percent growth.

By:Updated: Mar 01, 2021 11:50 AM

 

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of February 2021 and last month remained positive for the Pune-based manufacturer. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 1,48,934 two-wheelers in February 2021 in the domestic market as compared to 1,46,876 units sold during the same period last year, and hence, registered a growth of 1 percent. Moreover, the company maintained its leadership on the exports front as it exported 1,83,629 units of two-wheelers last month compared to 1,63,346 units exported during February 2020 and hence, a growth of 12 percent was reported in this area. Combining these numbers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,32,563 units of two-wheelers last month as against 3,10,222 units sold during the corresponding period last year and hence, a 7 percent growth was reported.

Watch Video | Our Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Review:

Now, the commercial vehicle area saw a sales decline at Bajaj last month as the brand sold 15,877 units of CVs compared to 21,871 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the company suffered a degrowth of 27 percent. The exports area, on the contrary, remained positive with 26,577 units exported compared to 22,820 units exported during the same period last year. Combining the figures for CVs, the company sold a total of 42,454 units last month as against 44,691 units that went on sale during the same period last year and hence, the commercial vehicle area for Bajaj reported a sales decline of 5 percent overall.

Now, summing up, talking of the total domestic sales, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 1,64,811 vehicles last month compared to 1,68,747 units sold during the same period last year and hence, a sales degrowth of 2 percent is reported. Combining the export numbers, the company reported 2,10,206 unit sales last month as against 1,86,166 units exported during February 2020, and hence, this area showed 13 percent positive growth. Overall, 3,75,017 vehicles were sold by Bajaj Auto in February 2021 compared to 3,54,913 units sold during February 2020 and hence, the company reported a 6 percent growth overall.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February