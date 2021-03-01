February 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter, reports positive growth

In total, 3,75,017 vehicles were sold by Bajaj Auto in February 2021 compared to 3,54,913 units sold during the same period last year and hence, the company reported a 6 percent growth.

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of February 2021 and last month remained positive for the Pune-based manufacturer. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 1,48,934 two-wheelers in February 2021 in the domestic market as compared to 1,46,876 units sold during the same period last year, and hence, registered a growth of 1 percent. Moreover, the company maintained its leadership on the exports front as it exported 1,83,629 units of two-wheelers last month compared to 1,63,346 units exported during February 2020 and hence, a growth of 12 percent was reported in this area. Combining these numbers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,32,563 units of two-wheelers last month as against 3,10,222 units sold during the corresponding period last year and hence, a 7 percent growth was reported.

Watch Video | Our Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Review:

Now, the commercial vehicle area saw a sales decline at Bajaj last month as the brand sold 15,877 units of CVs compared to 21,871 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the company suffered a degrowth of 27 percent. The exports area, on the contrary, remained positive with 26,577 units exported compared to 22,820 units exported during the same period last year. Combining the figures for CVs, the company sold a total of 42,454 units last month as against 44,691 units that went on sale during the same period last year and hence, the commercial vehicle area for Bajaj reported a sales decline of 5 percent overall.

Now, summing up, talking of the total domestic sales, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 1,64,811 vehicles last month compared to 1,68,747 units sold during the same period last year and hence, a sales degrowth of 2 percent is reported. Combining the export numbers, the company reported 2,10,206 unit sales last month as against 1,86,166 units exported during February 2020, and hence, this area showed 13 percent positive growth. Overall, 3,75,017 vehicles were sold by Bajaj Auto in February 2021 compared to 3,54,913 units sold during February 2020 and hence, the company reported a 6 percent growth overall.

