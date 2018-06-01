Fastest, wildest Royal Enfield ever! Royal Enfield LockStock and its eye-popping drag bike design

Royal Enfield will launch its highly anticipated Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 towards the end of this year and the wait for the company's flagship motorcycles has undoubtedly turned out to be longer than expected. In the meantime, the brand has recently taken the wraps off a drag bike that comes based on the said models. The custom bike is christened LockStock and was unveiled at the Bike Shed Motorcycle Club in London. The custom job has been pulled off quite nicely and at the first glance, it is actually hard to believe that it is Royal Enfield underneath.

Powering the new Royal Enfield LockStock is the same engine that powers the upcoming Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. However, the engine on the Royal Enfield LockStock has been tuned in order to deliver better power output but the exact numbers have not been revealed as of now. The stock 648cc, parallel twin engine on the two models is good for producing a maximum power output of 47 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 52 Nm.

The Royal Enfield LockStock gets a cafe racer inspired fuel tank that seems to have been lifted from the Continental GT. Other prime changes come in the form of an all-new chassis, a redesigned single saddle and drop bar type handlebar. The rounded headlamp with a circular LED ring looks unique and is integrated into the front cowl. In order to save weight significantly, the headlamp cowl and the front fender are made up of carbon fibre.

Last but definitely not the least, the Royal Enfield LockStock gets a nitrox oxide cylinder and has been placed just behind the engine. This, along with the pumped up power output makes us believe that the LockStock is undoubtedly the most manic Royal Enfield till date. Now, what remains to be seen is how the Royal Enfield actually performs on a drag strip and even more interesting will be its top speed. Meanwhile, we wait in anticipation till the brand releases a video of the Royal Enfield LockStock and would love to see it going full throttle.