Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

We often bring you the 'top five fastest motorcycles in India under Rs 2 lakh' and do so again because there are new motorcycles to consider besides the ones from KTM, Suzuki, and Bajaj Auto.

By:Updated: Aug 28, 2020 4:37 PM

fastest bikes under rs 2 lakh

Yes, we’re doing this list again because there are new motorcycles that you need to consider if you are planning to buy one under Rs 2 lakh. You want it to be powerful and you’d want it to be fast. We’ve known that the KTM 250 Duke and the RC 200 have been quite the champion in this price bracket – they’re lightweight and quick. Now though, there are new motorcycles that you could consider.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250

Both Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are powered by a 248.8cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that puts out 29.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The two are good for a top speed of above 150 km/h. Price: Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

KTM RC 200

KTM RC200 comes with a 199.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It can do a top speed of about 140 km/h. Those not looking for a supersport can go for KTM 200 Duke instead, which is also cheaper than the RC. Price: 2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Dominar 400

Lighter the traditional cruisers, the Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm of torque and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. It is capable of a top speed of about 148 km/h. Price: Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is currently one of the fastest in the segment with a top speed of 155 km/h. It is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that makes 26.5 hp at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm at 7500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Price: 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

fastest-bikes-under-2-lakh-bajaj-pulsar rs200

For a price even lower than the motorcycles above, you could go for the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 which is powered by a 199.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 24 hp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It’ll do a top speed of about 140 km/h. Price: Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

