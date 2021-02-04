Falcon Reborn! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiling tomorrow: 3rd-gen model to get these key changes

The teaser video has shown the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa tearing the racetrack at a speed of 300kmph and hence, all the might of the 'falcon' seems to have been kept intact.

By:February 4, 2021 6:25 PM

 

Friday is going to be a big day, possibly the biggest of the year for Suzuki! India’s favourite superbike – Hayabusa that is equally respected and honoured across the globe is all set to get a major update tomorrow. The new third-generation model has already been leaked through a video that spills much information about the bike. The best thing about the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is that the company has kept the core design language the same as before which means the Hayabusa broadly looks just like what it used to two decades back. However, in order to keep up with the competition and the modern age, the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa looks sharper and more aggressive than before.

Also, the front gets LED DRLs along with an LED headlamp. Moreover, the rear end is flatter with split styled LED tail lamps that certainly look more appealing than before. In addition, the front fender, rear seat cowl and almost everything related to design has been redesigned. Also, the belly pan is now shorter compared to the older model’s that used to extend till the swingarm. The leaked teaser video also shows the instrument cluster of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. According to the footage, the bike will get bits like a quickshifter and IMU-assisted bits like wheelie control, traction control and the new cluster shows even the lean angle.

The layout remains the same with massive dials for the speedometer and tachometer and there is a new TFT display as well in between. The teaser shows the bike tearing the racetrack at a speed of 300kmph and hence, all the might of the Hayabusa seems to have been kept intact. The curtains will lift tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action!

