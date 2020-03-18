FADA seeks SC to allow sale of BS4 vehicles till May 31, here’s why!

The application comes only a month after the apex court turned down its similar request seeking an extension regarding the last date for selling BS-IV vehicles.

By:Updated: March 18, 2020 7:37:57 AM

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex dealer body, on Tuesday sought modification of the Supreme Court’s October 24, 2018 order that prohibited sale and registration of BS-IV compliant vehicles from April 1, 2020. The dealers body said they might fail to liquidate Bharat Stage-IV vehicle inventory before the new emission standards take effect on April 1, due to impact of Covid-19. As of now, the auto dealers are supposed to sell remaining stocks of BS-IV vehicles by March 31, 2020.

“Owing to situations which are beyond our control and the fact that many of our members may face dealership closures if left over with unsold BS-IV stocks, the association has once again moved the Supreme Court seeking permission of sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles till May 31, 2020,” FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said.

The application comes only a month after the apex court turned down its similar request seeking an extension regarding the last date for selling BS-IV vehicles. The auto dealers’ body had said that unsold BS-IV inventory would lead to financial hardships for the dealers, and “even threaten the existence of their business”.

Kale said that “post our initial application, necessitated due to huge unsold BS-IV inventory and slowing sales, getting rejected by the apex court on February 14, 2020, there has been a drastic change in circumstances in conducting business as usual”.

The impact of Covid-19 has also made its presence felt in India, and in the past week there has been “drastic drop in sales and customer walk-ins have reduced to a trickle as caution sets in due to fear of spreading of the virus,” FADA said, adding that “counter sales has fallen by 60-70% across auto dealerships in the last few days”.

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra had on February 14 clarified that the deadline for BS-IV vehicles will not be extended by even one day. “You should not have produced BS-IV vehicles after that. Even after filing this application, you have produced these vehicles,” the bench had said, adding, “We will not give even one day.”

