Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Only the Jawa as well as Jawa 42 model owners can take part in this exercise. This offer is valid at all Jawa dealerships across India.

Jawa bikes have always garnered a lot of attention and with their resurrection in 2018, the brand has gone from strength to strength. They have not only introduced three bikes but also various iterations of the same. Customers have the option to choose from single-channel ABS, dual-channel, version one as well as version two now. While the brand is still beleaguered with delivery issues, Jawa Motorcycles is offering its customers something to look forward to this March. Customers who purchased their bikes this March stand to get 50 per cent discount on accessories. Tubeless tyres, blacked out alloy wheels as well as bar-end mirrors as a set, that will usually cost Rs 14,498, are being given for only Rs 7,999. This offer is valid till March 31, 2021. Only the Jawa as well as Jawa 42 model owners can take part in this exercise. This offer is valid at all Jawa dealerships across India.

If a customer adds an accessory from the authorised Jawa dealership then the bike warranty will not be void. Jawa recently introduced the 2021 Jawa 42. This bike not only has many improvements over the older model but it also gets a Rs 12,000 price hike. It has a revised windscreen, alloy wheels, contrast stripes as well as new paint schemes. There is also an optional headlamp grille. Customers will also notice the blacked-out cycle parts. Jawa has also worked on improving the ground clearance, the front suspension elements as well as the side stand.

There are no revisions to the engine as well. The 293cc engine is claimed to more refined and it also makes 27hp of power and 27Nm. A 5-speed gearbox is aligned to this engine. The seat height too is low enough for everyone to get on the bike. In the future, Jawa is working on an electric bike. This will be modelled on the classic Jawa platform.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.