Express Drives Garage: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 [First Report]

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was launched in January this year and ever since then, I have wanted to get my hands on this 650cc power cruiser. Finally, the time has arrived as the Super Meteor 650 has joined the Express Drives Garage for a long-term review. I have been using this motorcycle as my daily driver for a week now and here are my first ride impressions.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Introduction

I picked up the Super Meteor 650 from Royal Enfield’s Saket store in New Delhi last week and truth be told, initially, I was skeptical if I’ll be able to manage it on the bustling streets of the national capital. After all, at 241 kg, the Super Meteor 650 weighs nearly 4.5 times my weight and it’s a very long motorcycle with chunky twin exhausts. But, all my self-doubts vanished in a flash and I was surprised by the easy-going nature of this power cruiser.

While on my way back to the office in Noida, I was getting familiar with this 650cc motorcycle and in just no time, I got familiar with it. We have the top-spec Celestial variant of the Super Meteor 650 finished in a dual-tone Blue paint scheme. This variant comes equipped with the deluxe touring seat, pillion backrest and a windscreen as standard. Our test ride unit, however, misses out on the windscreen.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: What I liked?

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a very likeable motorcycle. It grabs eyeballs out on streets and I’ve lost count of how many people enquired about the same at traffic signals. Then, we have its 650cc parallel-twin engine which is one gem of a motor with a soothing exhaust note. It pulls effortlessly at any given speed and feels very refined. Its gearbox, however, sometimes takes its own sweet time to shift to first gear from neutral. The Super Meteor also offers a comfortable riding posture.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: The bummers

While I’ve spent very little time with the motorcycle yet, I can still note down some points which aren’t that great about the Super Meteor 650. The first one is the suspension as it’s quite stiff and even road undulations can be felt very easily. Next, we have the low 135 mm ground clearance and then its colossal 241 kg weight which makes it quite a task to manoeuver in tight parking spots. Also, the Super Meteor 650 drinks (petrol) like a fish and the fuel efficiency isn’t that great.

That being said, I am excited to test this motorcycle in the coming weeks to find out how it performs in the city as well as on the highways. Maybe, I will take the Super Meteor 650 for some nice weekend getaways on the hills to beat Delhi’s summer heat. Stay tuned!

Make and model: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Date of induction in the fleet: March 17, 2023

Test started at: 1,518 km

Current odometer reading: 1,653 km

Fuel economy: 20-22 kmpl

Pros: Stunning design and punchy performance

Cons: Stiff suspension and low fuel efficiency

Price: Rs 3.49 lakh to Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom

