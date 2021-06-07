Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X is based on a neo-retro design language and in all certainty, will sit above the existing FZS-Fi in the brand's product line-up. Here is what all to expect!

The new Yamaha FZ-X is going to be launched in India on 18th June. The company has started sending out media invites to the journalists regarding the launch of a new product. The invite gives no hint about the product and it only mentions the possible tagline of the upcoming two-wheeler – ‘Ride Free’. Now, sources of Express Drives close to the development have confirmed that the company is going to launch the new FZ-X on the said date. The new model was snapped a few weeks back during its TVC shoot near the Atal tunnel and a couple of pictures of the bike revealed the majority of the details. First and foremost, the said model will come based on the neo-retro design language. Upfront, the bike gets a LED projector headlamp that seems to have been lifted from the MT-15.

Yamaha’s media invite for FZ-X

Moreover, the bike gets circular split-styled LED DRLs that should look good in the dark. Moreover, one can see the front fork gaiters and a rear tyre hugger. The pillion rear body rail though looks quite basic and simple. In all certainty, the new Yamaha FZ-X will draw power from the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that also does duty on the FZS-Fi. The fuel-injected engine on the FZ-X should develop a similar power output at 12.2 hp as well, although the power delivery could be altered a bit. In addition, just like the FZS-Fi, the FZ-X might also get smartphone Bluetooth connectivity.

As per a previously leaked document, the upcoming Yamaha FZ-X will be 30mm longer, 5mm taller and also, 35mm wider compared to the existing FZS-Fi. The wheelbase, however, will remain the same at 1,330mm. The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X is expected to demand a premium of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 over the price of the FZS-Fi, which currently starts at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details to be out on 18th June, so keep watching this space for all the action.

