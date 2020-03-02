EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

TVS has now updated its entire two-wheeler range to meet the BS6 emission norms and the price hike for the XL100 range is a bare minimum.

TVS is the first mass motorcycle maker to have its entire range BS6 compliant. We used the word mass here because Jawa today sent in a press release confirming their move to the more environment-friendly norms. Express Drives has now got hold of images as well as the price of TVS’ most affordable offering, the XL100. TVS has updated this small workhorse with a BS6 engine. The ex-showroom price of the BS6 version is Rs 41,783. This price is Rs 1,729 more than the BS4 unit. The only other bike with such a minimal price hike during the BS6 transition was the Dominar 400. However, the Dominar already had fuel injection in place whereas the humble XL100 had a carburetor.

While there is no mention of the power or torque numbers of the TVS XL100 BS6, we believe it will be the same as before. The 100cc, single cylinder engine used to punch out a meagre 4.3hp and 6.5Nm in its BS4 guise. The BS6 engine is fed fuel by an injector. A single speed gearbox helps transmit power from the sloper engine to the rear wheel. There is a kick as well as electric starter in place. The latter is quite similar to the ones we have seen on the SP125 or Activa 110. The red button houses an integrated starter as well as engine kill switch. The quality of the same seems rudimentary though we don’t see the target audience complaining at all.

In the instrument panel, there is the fuel injection indicator as well as a low fuel warning. Speaking of which, the fuel tank capacity is four litres. TVS has specced the moped with 110mm drum brakes at both ends, linked with CBS. The XL100 range is one of TVS’ more affordable two-wheelers and might we add, the most successful too. The on-road price of the TVS XL100 BS6 with electric start, is Rs 55,132.

