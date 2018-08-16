Exclusive: TVS to launch 110cc Hero Splendor rival: Will not be called Radeon

TVS Motor Company's announcement to launch a new product on 23 August has sent speculations running wild as to what will it be. While there have been reports of the new launch possibly being that of a hybrid scooter including one report from us, TVS is actually launching a brand new 110cc motorcycle. The new product will join TVS Victor, TVS Sport and TVS Star City Plus as confirmed by sources close to the development. While the new motorcycle will be joining TVS' existing commuter bike line up, it will boast a host of new premium features, some of them being segment-first.

It had widely been speculated that TVS' new motorcycle would be a 125cc, which would replace the now discontinued TVS Phoenix, but in reality, it will be a 110cc commuter bike. The new motorcycle will focus on daily use comfort and fuel efficiency and hence will take on the mighty Hero Splendor, which is the best-selling motorcycle in its segment in the country right now.

The design of the new TVS commuter is expected to be fresh and unlike the TVS Victor and TVS Star City Plus. Design elements will focus on a strong connect with young buyers and will reflect sportier styling than usual for this segment, confirmed our sources. So far, it is expected the new commuter bike will carry a design unlike any other TVS product and will come with premium features like smartphone connectivity and satellite navigation like TVS Ntorq 125. This makes sense as the company already has these features and applying them to other models will give them economies of scale, thereby giving TVS an edge over the competition. It should be noted that at present, no other company except TVS in the mass-market two-wheeler space offers features such as navigation.

TVS' new motorcycle is most likely to be powered by the same engine that powers TVS Victor - a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which produces 9.3 bhp at 7500 rpm and 9.4 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. However, we expect a slight change in engine tuning and possibly gear ratios to increase the fuel-efficiency.

Reports suggest the new motorcycle may be called the Radeon 110 but that isn't the case. The concept was first showcased during the 2012 Auto Expo, however, the concept was a 125cc and the production-ready motorcycle is less likely to retain the concept's name.

It is now only a week before TVS takes the wraps off the new motorcycle on 23 August. Expect TVS' new commuter bike to be priced around Rs 50,000 as it will take on the likes of Hero Splendor.