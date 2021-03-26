Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited editions India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Given the number of units of the Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black coming to India is quite small, you really need to hurry up if you are someone who is planning to buy one of the said models.

By:Updated: Mar 26, 2021 1:36 PM
Triumph Rocket 3 R Black Limited Edition

 

A few days back, Triumph Motorcycles introduced the limited edition Rocket 3 R Black and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black models globally. The company had announced that a total of 1,000 units each will be made worldwide and a few of these would make their way to India as well. Now, sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed some details about the India launch of the said models and according to them, a total of 15 units have been allotted for India. Triumph Motorcycles showrooms across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Rocket 3 R Black and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black and given the number of units coming to India is quite small, you really need to hurry up if you are someone who is planning to buy one of the said models.

Our sources have also revealed that the deliveries of the Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black will take place in India in July 2021. Now, going into the details of the two bikes and what makes them special and unique, as the name suggests, the Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black get an all-black paint scheme that includes a number of blacked-out bits like black finished engine with all-black intake covers, exhaust headers and radiator cowl.

Moreover, you get black headlight bezels along with black-finished fly screen finishers, handlebar clamps, rider footrests, brake and clutch levers, and even the swingarm guard. In terms of mechanicals, the Rocket 3 Black limited edition models remain the same as their standard counterparts. That said, the Rocket 3 R Black and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black draw power from a massive 2,500cc, liquid-cooled engine that is the largest unit fitted on a mass-production bike. The engine is good for developing 167hp of power along with a peak torque of 221Nm.

Prime features on both bikes include a lean-sensitive traction control system and four ride modes. The seat height on both models is different. While the R comes with a saddle height of 773mm, it is a bit lower at 750mm on the GT. Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

