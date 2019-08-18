Exclusive! Techo Electra scooters get higher capacity lead-acid batteries: Here is how much the range has increased

Techo Electra has been hawking their wares for sometime. It used a mix of Li-ion as well as lead-acid batteries for its products. However, they have now switched to higher capacity lead-acid battery for the lower-spec Neo and Raptor. The prices stay the same - Neo at Rs 41,557, Emerge at Rs 68,106 and the Raptor at Rs 57,423, ex-showroom Pune. Techo Electra confirmed to Express Drives that the new lead-acid batteries have increased the range to around 120km in the Neo and Raptor. These have been certified by the the users who have brought the new scooters and have ridden them daily. However, the numbers were achieved purely in Eco mode. This is an increase from the 70-84km that was claimed earlier. The Emerge in the meanwhile has got a 48v Li-ion battery and a claimed range of 85km. Techo Electra has made the battery pack a tad compact and hence there now is more boot space. The increase is around 2-3 litres, significant for a scooter.

While the new batteries do bring in some additional weight, the scooters are claimed to have been optimised for good performance. There is also a marginal increment in procurement cost but then the company is said to have absorbed it for the time being. Not only this, the company claims that more than 15 dealerships are set to open all across India this September. Unfortunately, these batteries cannot be retrofitted onto scooters that have already been purchased. The process is a tad complex and involves a bit of re-engineering. The updated scooters are still powered by the 250kW brushless motors.

Techo Electra is part of an emerging race of electric scooter makers in India. The brand is based out of Pune. You can read more about the company as well as its upcoming products in our interview. A FZ-styled electric bike is on its way sometime later this year.