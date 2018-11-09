EXCLUSIVE: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, 500X get ABS update: Price, images and all details

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X have just received an ABS update in India. The new models have started reaching the dealerships. Dealer sources of Express Drives have just confirmed the prices of the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X ABS models. According to them, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS can be yours for a price of Rs 1.62 lakh. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X ABS will set you back by Rs 2.13 lakh. Both prices being ex-showroom, Delhi. Having said that, the new ABS models are almost Rs 6,000 costlier than the standard ones. In the new models, you can see 'ABS' written on the front forks. Apart from this, there are no changes in the new models.



The two models have been updated with a dual-channel ABS which means that the said safety equipment operates on both wheels, resulting in more safety. According to the Government of India mandate, all two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above essentially need to have an ABS starting April 2019. Royal Enfield is rolling out ABS update for all its models silently and Bullet is the next one that is expected to get the said safety equipment.

The next big news by Royal Enfield for India will be announced in the coming days as the brand will launch the highly awaited Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 on 14th November. The two bikes have been launched recently in Europe. While the Interceptor 650 has been launched at 6200 Euros, the Continental GT 650 is available at 6400 Euros. More info on the same will be revealed on the said date, so stay tuned with us for all the action. Moreover, we will be riding the two flagship Enfields very soon, so a lot more exciting is coming soon.