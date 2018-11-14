EXCLUSIVE: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 price revealed: All you need to know

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 prices have been revealed with the launch now only a few hours away. According to our sources, the Interceptor 650 start at Rs 2.34 lakh and Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.49 lakh. The 650 twins will be the most powerful production motorcycles in Royal Enfield's lineup with the two being powered by a new 650cc parallel twin engine. First unveiled at EICMA 2017 and then in India at Rider Mania 2017, the two will be launched at the 2018 edition of the same event currently underway in Goa.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 carries a price tag starting at Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants - standard, classic, and custom with a total of six colour options spread across variants. The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five colour options spread across standard, classic and custom variants. The following prices have been listed by a Royal Enfield dealership and the company has so far not confirmed the final prices.

Find a detailed price list of the RE 650 twins below:

Colours Ex-showroom Continental GT 650 Black Magic Rs 2.49 lakh Standard Continental GT650 I Ventura Blue Rs 2.69 lakh Standard Continental GT 650 DR Mayhem Grey and Black Rs 2.57 lakh Classic Continental GT 650 Ice queen white Rs 2.57 lakh Classic Continental GT 650 Mister clean chrome Rs 2.69 lakh Custom Interceptor 650 Orange Crush Rs 2.34 lakh Standard Interceptor 650 Mark three Black Rs 2.34 lakh Standard Interceptor 650 Silver Spectre Rs 2.34 lakh Standard Interceptor 650 Ravishing red Rs 2.42 lakh Classic Interceptor 650 Baker Express white and Red Rs 2.42 lakh Classic Interceptor 650 Glitter and Dust Chrome Rs 2.54 lakh Custom

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The 650 twins are both powered by a 648cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch as well. Suspension duties on the Royal Enfield 650 twins are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks up front and twin spring gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will come fitted with a 320mm disc brake up front and a 240mm disc at the rear with A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System)