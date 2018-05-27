EXCLUSIVE: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition price revealed: Details on bookings and deliveries of World War II inspired Enfield

The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition was unveiled a few days back and it will make its entry to our shores as India's first war inspired motorcycle. The company will launch the motorcycle on 30th May and the pricing and availability details will be announced on the same date. Our sources close to the development have already revealed to us the price of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Editon. The motorcycle will arrive at a price of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Our little birdie has also shared that the bookings for the motorcycle will start on 30th May itself and the deliveries will commence on 20th June. Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is limited to 1,000 units worldwide out of which, 250 units have been allocated for India and 190 will head to Britain.

The new Pegasus Edition takes its inspiration from RE/WD Flying Flea 125 motorcycle that was used by the British paratroopers during World War II. The lightweight Flying Flea used to be enclosed in a cage as it was intended to be dropped from aircrafts on the battlefield in order to help the military with on spot mobility. Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is the same 499cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a five-speed gearbox, churning out 27 bhp of power and 41 Nm of torque.

Siddhartha Lal, CEO, Royal Enfield with Battle of Arnhem veterans Fred Glover and John Jeffries

The motorcycle also shares the majority of its components like suspension, chassis and brakes with the standard Classic 500 model. Each unit is given a unique serial number that has been stenciled on the fuel tank. Furthermore, the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition also gets canvas panniers that have a Pegasus logo. Besides the limited edition motorcycle, the company has also announced a range of apparel and accessories with the same military touch and these too will come in limited numbers.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will be available in two colour options namely Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. The latter will not be sold in India being the official colour for the Indian Army. When it comes to limited edition motorcycles, one can see that Royal Enfield models get sold within few minutes. This shows the popularity of the brand and how generously it has been accepted among the masses, especially in India. That said, the batch of Pegasus Edition is also expected to be sold real quick and if you are one of those who is planning to buy the motorcycle, stay active and keep watching this space for more information.