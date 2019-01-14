EXCLUSIVE! Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ABS launch in February: Prices to go up

Royal Enfield silently launched the Bullet 500 ABS version in India last week. With this, the Bullet 350, 350 ES and the standard Classic 350 are the only models remaining at present in the company's line up to get the said safety update. Now sources of Express Drives close to the development have confirmed that the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will get an ABS update next month. When we spoke to some dealers, they stated that the bookings for the same have opened with deliveries most likely to begin in March 2019. Apart from the addition of an ABS, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ABS version will remain unchanged. With that being said, the bike will get power from the same 346cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm.

Braking on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is taken care of with the help of a 280mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. Last month, the Royal Enfield Bullet range received rear disc brake in India. Just like the Bullet 500 ABS, the Bullet 350 will also get a dual-channel unit which means that the safety equipment will work on both the wheels. The Bullet 500 ABS was launched with a premium of Rs 14,000 over the price of the non-ABS version and the upcoming Bullet 350 ABS is expected to come with a similar price hike.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 1.28 lakh while the 350 ES can be yours for Rs 1.32 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). With the Government of India's safety mandate, all two-wheelers with an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to come with an ABS starting April 2019. On the other hand, vehicles below 125cc engine displacement will have to get CBS (Combined Braking System) mandatorily in the interest of safety.

