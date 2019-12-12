Exclusive: Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle expected launch, design, price and specifications revealed

Okinawa has been one of the electric vehicle makers in India that has had huge success. It is one of the leading players in the Indian auto sector. While the exact market share hasn't been revealed yet given the niche segment that electric vehicles currently are, it is but imperative that we ask the company about their future plans. We met Okinawa's MD and founder, Jeetender Sharma and in a candid conversation, he gave us details of the upcoming new motorcycle. Okinawa's new electric motorcycle has been codenamed Oki100 and it has been in development from the last two years. The motorcycle will start rolling off the production lines in a month or two.

The Oki100 will be priced below Rs 1 lakh. This will make it the most affordable electric motorcycle in the market. The Oki100 is also the company's first 100 per cent localised product. Okinawa used to import a few parts from China. Jeetender confirmed to Express Drives that hereon all its products will use 100 per cent local components. The Oki100 will use aluminium parts to keep the kerb weight low. The motorcycle will have a detachable (swappable) Li-ion battery, with the range pegged at 150km. Okinawa has restricted the top speed of the bike to 100kmph. Fast charging will be standard and supported by this motorcycle. There will also be smartphone connectivity as well as OTA updates for the motorcycle.

Express Drives is also the first to see this motorcycle sketches. The motorcycle doesn't look anything like the concept pictured above. While we don't have an image to show you at the moment, we can definitely tell that the bike has a relatable design and shouldn't have a problem with mass acceptance. The frame is exposed and the design of the battery pack suggests (visually) that there is an engine within. Disc brakes on both ends and ABS at the front wheel are standard features.

We should see the motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2020 and a commercial launch soon thereafter. Do let us know if you are looking forward to the Oki100 motorcycle.